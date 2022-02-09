Saturday’s 4-0 home defeat to fellow promotion contenders Wroxham was undoubtedly a hefty blow for Ricky Cornish and his Mildenhall Town side.

Not only did it allow Gorleston – with three games in hand – to replace Mildenhall at the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division summit on goal difference, it also brought their third-placed visitors to within two points.

And what is even more disconcerting for Cornish’s men is the fact that Wroxham have played five less fixtures.

Mildenhall defender Rob Ruddy attempts to win back possession. Picture: Mark Westley

Nevertheless, the Mildenhall boss has insisted that with 10 matches left this term and two promotion spots up for grabs, there is no time to dwell on the weekend’s disappointment.

“We were second best all over the football pitch,” he said.

“We went into it 12 games unbeaten and full of confidence, but it ended up just being one of those days.

Mildenhall's Ben Nolan looks to get on the front foot against Wroxham. Picture: Mark Westley

“They were quick out of the blocks and once we lost Steedy (Alex Steed) and Ethan (Mayhew) to injury, that really disrupted us.

“But that isn’t an excuse, they were better than us. Wroxham are a good side and if you give them an inch then they’ll take a mile.

“It’s the manner of the defeat that is really disappointing because we’ve been solid all season.”

Looking ahead ­– starting with Saturday’s home clash against Hadleigh United (3pm) – Cornish continued: “We learn, we move on and regroup quickly.

Ethan Mayhew was forced off with an injury, having himself replaced the injured Alex Steed midway through the first half. Picture: Mark Westley

“We had a target to hit before Wroxham and that hasn’t changed just because we’ve lost one game.

“We know it’s going to be tough and Saturday isn’t going to be easy either, so it’s down to us to bounce back and show we’re a good side.”

On Tuesday, Mildenhall will be away at higher-league AFC Sudbury in the second round of the Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup (7.45pm).