The Links Golf Club’s Harry O’Shea closed out the CAGU Summer Series with a solid round at St Neots Golf Club last Friday.

O’Shea’s performance on the day was enough for a sixth-placed finish at the Cambridgeshire course, which in turn allowed him to finish clear at the summit.

Heavy rain and thunder delayed the start of the meeting but conditions improved by the afternoon, allaying any fears of a wash out.

Harry O'Shea (40695463)

O’Shea’s fellow contenders for the top prize Craig Thorburnand Alex Kephart struggled early on and faded away, leaving the Links representative and Joe York of Gog Magog to fight it out for overall the championship.

York’s outward 37 to O’Shea’s 36 – helped by a chip in at the first – meant it was still all to play for at the turn.

However. coming back York went out of bounds on the 15th, carding an inward 39 to leave the spoils to the ever steady O’Shea who finished with a birdie for 37, and his resulting 73 was enough to clinch the title by six points.

Harry O'Shea (40695466)

Asked about the pressure of starting the final round in the lead, 16-year-old O’Shea said: “My approach play across all three days was really solid.

“I was a bit nervous to start with but I settled in well after three holes.

“Because of the points system, it was quite feasible that someone could come from out of the pack and beat me so I didn’t really think about it too much and just focused on my golf.

“To be honest, I think that I play better with better players so I enjoyed the opportunity and it was good experience for me.

Harry O'Shea (40695469)

“I would like to credit my coach, Jonny Sharkey, and also thank my parents for always supporting me –but more importantly, for driving me everywhere!”

O’Shea finished with a total of 39 points to his name, with Adam Northfield of St Neots the closest challenger on 33 points. Thoburn (31), York (26) and Kephart (25) rounded off the top five.

Read more Golf