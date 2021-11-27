Lakenheath manager Ben Cowling has freshened up his attacking options with Kaine Manels rejoining the club on a permanent basis from divisional local rivals Mildenhall Town while Brandon Morris has returned to Newmarket Town.

Manels, a young forward or attacking midfielder who came through Hall's youth set-up, had a loan spell at Lakenheath last May, helping them lift the CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup.

But he has found his game time limited this season back at Mildenhall, with 11 of his 20 appearances this term, having yet to score, coming off the bench.

Kaine Manels has left boyhood club Mildenhall Town to join local divisional rivals Lakenheath Picture: Mark Westley

A statement put out on Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division Lakenheath's website last night said: "He is a fast, skilful and strong player, who adds quality to our armoury of players.

"Kaine will be available for selection straight away in tomorrow’s game at Gorleston."

Meanwhile, the club have also announced this morning that summer signing Morris has returned to divisional rivals Newmarket Town.

Brandon Morris (left) has returned to Newmarket Town after facing them earlier this season Picture: Mark Westley

The young forward scored four times in 12 appearances, five starts, at Lakenheath.

Mid-table Lakenheath, the last Suffolk side left in this season's Buildbase FA Vase, go to leaders Gorleston this afternoon (3pm), while 10th-placed Newmarket host fifth-placed Walsham-le-Willows (both 3pm).