Nick Pope has completed his move to Newcastle United.

The Wicken-raised goalkeeper has joined the Magpies on a four-year contract from Burnley for an undisclosed fee – with reports suggesting Pope will cost his new club around £10m.

Pope – a former Bury Town shot stopper and Ipswich Town trainee – had been one of Burnley's key players since breaking into the team during the 2017/18 season.

Nick Pope has joined Newcastle United from Burnley. Picture: Burnley FC

He was named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year in 2019/20, and since that campaign only Alisson Becker and Ederson – of Liverpool and Manchester City respectively – have kept more Premier League clean sheets than Pope.

And his form has also been recognised by England boss Gareth Southgate, with the ex-West Suffolk College and King's Ely School pupil having earned himself eight senior international caps.

Burnley were relegated from the top flight last term, but Pope will now remain a Premier League player on Tyneside.

The 30-year-old told the Newcastle website: "Now I'm here, I can't wait to get started. The deal has taken a couple of weeks to come to fruition but it got over the line really quickly, and I'm delighted to be here and I'm really looking forward to getting stuck into it."

Meanwhile, head coach Eddie Howe added: "Nick is an exceptional Premier League and international level goalkeeper so I'm very pleased to be adding strong competition to a very important position.

"There has been a lot of interest in him from other clubs this summer, so I'd like to thank our owners and everyone behind the scenes for getting us ahead of the competition. I'm delighted he is joining us as we prepare for the exciting challenge ahead."