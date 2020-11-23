Ben Cowling is delighted to have been able to re-sign popular central defender Dean Grogan for his promotion-chasing Lakenheath side.

The 23-year-old left The Pit at the end of February, just prior to the first coronavirus lockdown being imposed, to jump up two levels to play for Step 4 Northern Premier League South East Division outfit Wisbech Town.

But Lakenheath boss Cowling said a change in his circumstances had made the extra travelling unviable and led to being able to re-sign him for their Thurlow Nunn League First Division North push for a first ever promotion to Step 5.

Dean Grogan, pictured in action for Wisbech Town, is returning to Lakenheath

"He has made 75 appearances for the club and personally I am really, really pleased as I think we have really missed him," said Cowling, whose side currently sit sixth in the table with games in hand on those above them.

"We have been crying out for someone like Dean. He is massively influential in both boxes and there is not much aerially he missed.

"I am also excited to see how he has improved playing against better players at Step 4 level."

He added of the player who had played in all eight of the second-from-bottom Fenman's league matches this term: "He is still young and learning but in terms of commitment and desire there is no-one better.

"He is going to be a massive influence back in our changing room."

Lakenheath's lack of options at the back in the early part of the season had seen Sam Hawley moved from central midfield to centre-back.

But on his first game back in his natural position he scored two goals in October 31's 5-0 victory at home to King's Lynn Town Reserves in their last game before the current suspension of non-elite football for the second Covid-19 lockdown.

Despite picking up a red card and three game suspension in his last game with The Fenman, former Ely City and Chatteris Town player Grogan will be available for his second Lakenheath debut in their first expected fixture back, at Cornard United on December 5, as his former club have confirmed the ban only applies to the higher level.

Wisbech manager Brett Whaley, speaking to our sister title the Fenland Citizen, said he was very disappointed to lose his services but revealed the club have been able to retain his Step 4 registration, should things change going forward.

“It is a pity, as it showed with Dean that you can bring players from Step 6, work with them and improve them.A lot of people didn't rate him early on but he really grew as each game went on," he said.

"I'm really disappointed to be losing Deano; he was a big part of our dressing room. If we are still at this level next season, the league will be a lot more geographically friendly, running from Lincoln to Cambridge and down to St Neots, so he is a player we would welcome back.

"I’m pleased that he’s staying registered for us and wish him well going forward."

Read more: Sands chases elusive prize back at Lakenheath

Read more: Eight Suffolk sides to restart with early FA Trophy and FA Vase ties