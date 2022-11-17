Player-manager Phil Weavers has not been surprised by his Mildenhall Town side’s inconsistent start to the ongoing Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division campaign.

Having seen a number of comings and goings over the summer – as well as the appointment of Weavers as the permanent successor to Ricky Cornish – seventh-placed Mildenhall have won less than half (seven) of their opening 15 league games.

However, after controlling large parts of Saturday’s 3-1 derby triumph at neighbouring Newmarket Town, Weavers believes there has been signs that the players are beginning to implement what he and assistant Brady Stone want to see.

The Mildenhall players celebrate one of their goals at Newmarket on Saturday. Picture: Mark Westley

“We’re a bit like a box chocolates, you don’t know what you’re getting from us and it’s been up and down,” he said.

“It’s hard to put your finger on why exactly but it may end up being like that at different times throughout the season.

“We put together a new squad in the summer – a younger squad as well. That sort of thing takes time.

Phil Weavers' Mildenhall Town are seventh in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division. Picture: Mark Westley

“We’ve had a change of philosophy as well in terms of the football we want to play as well. Sometimes when you do that and it doesn’t work, then you revert to type and what you’ve done before – that’s what we’ve done at times.

“But on Saturday we had full faith in what we’re trying to do, stayed patient and got our rewards. We want to play exciting football because there are a lot of talented lads in the squad who have the potential to play much higher.

“It’s our job to give them the platform to show that and make sure we’re winning matches at the same time.

“It’s taking time, but against Newmarket and against the likes of Thetford and Soham recently we’ve shown what we’re capable of.”

George Bugg opened the scoring from the penalty spot. Picture: Mark Westley

On Saturday Weavers and his men will head to Plantation Park for a clash with Norwich United (3pm).

Like Mildenhall, the 11th-placed Norfolk side have had highs and lows this term, while the two teams played out a 0-0 draw on the opening day.

As a result, Weavers is expecting there to be very little between them at the weekend.

“In the past I’ve always felt we cancelled each other out a little bit and it’s been a bit of a war of attrition,” he said.

Adam Capel scored his first goal since switching from Ely City in the summer. Picture: Mark Westley

“We always seem to be in similar positions as teams and clubs, and that seems to be the case right now.

“Both teams will be looking at Saturday as an opportunity to kick on from where they are.

“Neither of us are in bad spots because there is a lot of football left to play and plenty of points to play for. It will be competitive and cagey but we’ll be going there looking to win the game.”

Mildenhall will be without centre-back Taylor Hastings (groin) and midfielder Tommy Robinson (leg) for the trip to Norwich.