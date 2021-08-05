Newmarket Town player-manager Michael Shinn was particularly pleased to see his side continue their winning start to the season by posting up a clean sheet in the 3-0 victory over Long Melford on Tuesday.

The Jockeys made it two Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division victories from two, following Saturday’s 2-1 home success against Kirkley & Pakefield, with a comfortable and assured performance against a depleted visiting Melford side.

Newmarket underlined their top five play-off credentials by putting The Villagers to the sword in the first period before comfortably seeing things out thereafter.

Lewis Whitehead shoots for goal for Newmarket Town against Long Melford on Tuesday. The forward scored two of the three goals as well as one in Saturday's victory Picture: Mark Westley

Lewis Whitehead showed his predatory instincts to fire in the 18th minute opener before converting again in first-half stoppage time.

But the goal of the night was sandwiched inbetween from Shinn himself, sending a low free-kick into the bottom left-hand corner in the 26th minute.

“In the first 10 minutes it looked like they might hurt us on the break but we tweaked the shape ever so slightly and just kept the ball really, really well,” said Shinn.

James Hall lines up a shot for Newmarket Town. The summer signing was denied a first goal for the club by a goalline clearance late on Picture: Mark Westley

“We created lots of chances and in the end I think it probably could have been six or seven.

“It was a really good performance on the back of Saturday when we were really solid again.

“I was disappointed to concede that goal which made it harder than it should have been so tonight a clean sheet was really important for us and we managed to get that. So all in all I think everything fell into place.”

Shinn, who had only played 40 minutes in pre-season and not trained, had made a late call to name himself in the line-up on Tuesday with Jack Whiting and Scott Paterson injuring themselves at the weekend.

But his lack of match fitness was not at all evident as, with new signing Jordan Lake doing much of the running alongside him, his range of passing and pinpoint deliveries helped his side control the game.

A Melford side claiming to be without 12 first-team players as well as their manager could not cope with the Jockeys’ attacking movement and conceded two sloppy goals from inside the area as well as being beaten by Shinn’s piece of magic.

The timing of the third goal led to the second half being a bit of a non event though James Hall was only denied his first competitive goal for the club via a goalline clearance later on. Alex Archer also earned his corn in goal with a few late saves.

Newmarket Town player-manager Michael Shinn was pleased with his side's performance and picked up our SuffolkNews Man of the Match award, despite his lack of training and pre-season action Picture: Mark Westley

Melford chief left proud

Long Melford’s David Hennessey was left far from despondent after seeing The Villagers lose 3-0 at Newmarket Town in their opening Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division match on Tuesday.

Jacob Brown carried the captain's armband for Long Melford in Steve Adams' absence Picture: Mark Westley

With manager Jamie Bradbury away on holiday, after recovering from contracting Covid-19, reserve team boss Hennessey took charge of the side alongside first-team coach Steve Chisholm.

But Hennessey had to be named on the bench and believed they had as many as 12 first-team squad members – including captain Steve Adams and talismanic figure Jamie Griffiths (knee) – out through a combination of injury, illness or unavailability.

The game ran away from Melford with three first-half goals but Hennessey was pleased with what the players available gave to the cause.

Jason Joseph led the line for Long Melford after re-signing for the club following a spell with FC Clacton and being away with his Army commitments Picture: Mark Westley

“Yes are a very good side who move the ball around nicely,” he said.

“They obviously knew we were short and we knew coming here it was always going to be a tough ask.

“I felt we didn’t quite get the rub of the green. At nil-nil we hit the post and they go up the other end and score.

“But I thought the lads showed a lot of spirit and I thought the young lads that came in performed really, really well and worked hard.”

Newmarket goalkeeper Alex Archer gets a hand to George Day's first-half corner despite Alfie Parnell's challenge, and is thankful to then see it come back off the far post Picture: Mark Westley

Teenagers Alfie Parnell and James Dormady were both handed their first-team debuts after impressing with Hennessey’s reserves while Jacob Brown carried the captain’s armband.

Two new but familiar signings were in the line-up with former FC Clacton striker Jason Joseph and centre-back George Day, following a spell with Stanway Rovers last season, both back at the club.

And Hennessey was more than happy with how the whole team applied themselves throughout.

James Dormady was one of two teenagers handed their first-team debuts for Long Melford on Tuesday, after impressing in David Hennessey's reserve team Picture: Mark Westley

“The attitude was spot on; they worked their absolute socks off for 90 minutes and I thought second half they really put in a shift and I’m proud of what the boys did,” he said.

“Coming here with the squad we had it could have been seven or eight.

“At one point you thought this could get out of hand but the boys really knuckled down and put a shift in and I’m nothing but proud. And we will grow and learn from this.”

Long Melford Reserves manager David Hennessey Picture: Long Melford FC

Melford travel to divisional rivals Kirkley & Pakefield in the FA Cup on Saturday (3pm) and will return to league action at Ely City on Tuesday (7.45pm), if neither side requires a reply, which are back this season.

