With their team riding high in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, Mildenhall Town are also making big strides off the pitch.

The club has entered into a stadium-naming arrangement with Brian Keane, CEO of the Cameron Ventures Group, and going forward their Recreation Way base will be known as The Riverside Stadium.

Chairman Bill Flynn said: “Brian, a well known local business personality, has become a regular attendee at the ground and approached us to see how he could help the club going forward.

Mildenhall Town's home ground will now be known as The Riverside Stadium

“I have known Brian for many years, and I have no doubt that this is a massively positive development for Mildenhall Town Football Club.

“Cameron Ventures Group has recently purchased the Riverside Hotel in Mildenhall, and that is just the sort of investment the town needs now.

“It shows that Brian believes in the town of Mildenhall, which course we also do at the football club – we have to, or there would be no point in what we do.

Brian Keane, CEO of Cameron Ventures Group, was keen to help the club. Picture: Mecha Morton

“I personally would like to thank Brian for joining the 'Hall family, and also major credit goes to Jonathan Sadler for bringing this partnership together.

“As Mildenhall Town is a club with ambition, we need forward thinking people involved to help us realise those ambitions, and in Brian and Jonathan, we have two of the finest examples of clear thinking individuals I know. And most importantly they are both willing to put their shoulders to the wheel to make things happen. The stadium naming arrangement is just the beginning.”

Keane added: “After speaking to Bill and the team at Mildenhall Town and seeing what a great community club we have locally, we wanted to know if and how we could help support the club achieve its aspirations and the first stage of this was the sponsorship of the ground.

“It is amazing what the committee have achieved by providing a wonderful club locally for many people to use.

“We hope that other local businesses will take the opportunity to support our local team so the club can go from strength to strength.”

Meanwhile, league-leading Mildenhall are due to be in action on Saturday at their newly-named ground when they play host to Norwich United (3pm).

And that is followed on Tuesday by another home clash in the quarter-finals of the Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup against a Leiston side that ply their trade two levels higher in the Pitching In Southern League Central Premier Division (7.45pm).