The only criticism that can be levelled at Mildenhall Town is that they did not knock higher-league Yaxley out of the Emirates FA Cup by more than a one-goal margin on Tuesday evening.

Having played out a 1-1 draw at the Cuckoos' In2itive Park on Saturday, the two sides locked horns again under the lights at Recreation Way for the right to meet Step 3 outfit Royston Town in the first qualifying round.

And it was Mildenhall who secured safe passage through, although it only came about thanks to captain Luke Butcher's header in extra time.

Mildenhall captain Luke Butcher is mobbed by team-mates after scoring the winning goal. Picture: Mark Westley

Prior to that chance after chance had gone begging for Ricky Cornish's men – to the point where you could be forgiven for starting to wonder if it was going to be 'one of those nights'.

Dan Brown and Tanner Call were both denied by visiting goalkeeper Josh Carpenter early on, while in the 25th minute Yaxley went close with a driven Bradley Gothard effort that flashed past Josh Pope's post.

Mildenhall's next decent opening of the first half came in the 42nd minute and it was all down to the hard work of Ben Nolan, who after picking up possession on the halfway line, weaved his way into the box but then saw his low cross/shot cleared for a corner.

Mildenhall's Dan Brown holds off his marker. Picture: Mark Westley

Kaine Manels warmed Carpenter's gloves with a strike from distance in the 61st minute and 60 seconds later there was almost an embarrassing moment for the Yaxley number one. He attempted to shield the ball out of play, but it hit the corner flag and Tanner Call pounced, only for his shot from a narrow angle to drift off target.

A rare Yaxley foray forward in the 75th minute almost broke the deadlock when Daniel Cotton, who scored his 200th goal for the club during the weekend draw, cannoned the ball against the upright direct from a corner.

After that it was back up the other end where the lively Nolan was kept out by Carpenter and Brown fired the rebound over, before Mildenhall midfielder Matt Green saw his headed effort hit the crossbar two minutes from time.

And so it was to extra-time, with the hosts finally unlocking the door in the 99th minute. Carpenter had barely put a foot wrong all evening, but as he came to meet Joe Asensi's inswinging free kick from the right flank he was beaten by Butcher and the Mildenhall skipper nodded into an empty net.

Mildenhall captain Luke Butcher heads in the winning goal against Yaxley. Picture: Mark Westley

Pierre Omombe-Epoyo was denied by Pope at the back post shortly after, but that was the only occasion when Yaxley posed a genuine threat to the Mildenhall goal.

Instead, it was the home team that looked more like scoring the tie's next goal during the second period of extra time, but Call, Brown and Nolan were all unable to hit the target when well placed before Scott Chaplin's clever chipped effort was turned on to the woodwork by a back-peddling Carpenter.

Ultimately, though, it had no bearing on the final outcome as Mildenhall advanced into the next round of the competition for the second season in a row – and the sixth time in the last nine campaigns.

Their trip to Royston, who are two leagues above Mildenhall, is scheduled for Saturday, September 4.

Mildenhall's Tanner Call puts a Yaxley defender under pressure. Picture: Mark Westley

Mildenhall: Pope, Hitch (Yallop 94'), Ruddy, Butcher, Weavers, Manels, Chaplin, Green (Asensi 89'), Nolan, Call, Brown.

Suffolk News Man of the Match – Rob Ruddy: A few contenders for this award, including Ben Nolan and the match winner Butcher. But Ruddy, who scored a late equaliser on Saturday, barely missed a header all night and made a number of key challenges/interceptions.

* For reaction from Mildenhall manager Ricky Cornish, see this week's Journal and Free Press print editions.

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport news