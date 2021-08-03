Three first-half goals against an understrength Long Melford outfit proved more than enough for Newmarket Town to make it two wins from two in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division at The Tristel Stadium tonight.

The Jockeys underlined their top five credentials by putting The Villagers to the sword in the first period before comfortably seeing things out thereafter.

Lewis Whitehead showed his predatory instincts to fire in the 18th minute opener before converting again in first-half stoppage time.

Nemarket Town players celebrate one of Lewis Whitehead's (centre) two goals on the night against Long Melford Picture: Mark Westley

But the goal of the night came from player-manager Michael Shinn in the 26th minute, sending a low free-kick into the bottom left-hand corner.

Melford claimed to be without the services of 12 first-team players, including captain Steve Adams and talismanic attacker Jamie Griffiths, through a combination of illness, injury and unavailability, for what was their opening game of the campaign.

Manager Jamie Bradbury, who had just completed a period of self-isolation after contracting Covid, was also not available due to a family holiday.

Jacob Brown, who took over the captain's armband for Long Melford, rises highest to win a challenge at Newmarket Town Picture: Mark Westley

Teenagers Alfie Parnell and James Dormady were both handed their first-team debuts after impressing with the reserves while Jacob Brown carried the captain's armband.

Former FC Clacton striker Jason Joseph started up front after returning to the Stoneylands club, as had centre-back George Day, following a spell with Stanway Rovers last season.

Newmarket made two changes to the team who started Saturday's 2-1 home win against Kirkley & Pakefield. Player-manager Michael Shinn and new signing Jordan Lake stepped up from the substitutes bench in place of Jack Whiting and Scott Paterson. The latter picked up an injury on Saturday.

Melford started brightly causing a threat down the wings but it was the hosts who fashioned the first proper sight of goal. But James Seymour's fifth-minute header from Shinn's corner was straight at Coggeshall Town dual-registered 'keeper Matt Walker.

Newmarket Town's summer signing James Hall breaks through the Long Melford defence Picture: Mark Westley

Parnell's shot-cum-cross up the other end went past the far post before a neat switch of play from the Jockeys saw Ben Robinson find his brother Joe running through unmarked, but again, his effort was straight at Walker.

The Newmarket pressure was building with Whitehead forcing a good near-post save after some slick build-up play while summer signing Max York, captaining the side, got a boot to a corner only to see it deflected over.

Melford's attacks were becoming few and far between but they went close in the 17th minute when Alex Archer came to claim Day's corner but ended up flicking it on and seeing it come off his far post.

Long Melford goalkeeper Matt Walker comes for the ball to beat Newmarket Town's James Hall reaching it Picture: Mark Westley

A quick break up the other end saw the first goal arrive for the Jockeys with Melford claiming in vain for a push in their penalty box as Hall outmuscled his marker to force a low save before Whitehead fired in the loose ball.

The visitors looked for a quick response with York taking no chances as he headed over his own crossbar.

Newmarket doubled their advantage in the 26th minute when Shinn sublimely picked out the bottom left-hand corner with a low central free-kick from the edge of the area, following Parnell's foul on Lake.

Archer palmed a long-range effort on the run from Kyle Hurley up into the air before gathering as Melford looked to get a foothold back in the game before half-time.

But the crucial next goal came in the first minute of stoppage-time for the Jockeys. The visitors failed to get a corner clear and the ball was eventually laid across the area for Whitehead to run on and finish into an open net.

The timing of the third goal seemed to lead to an uneventful start to the second period with Newmarket looking comfortable on their advantage while the visitors were unable to pose a serious threat.

A good sliding challenge by Melford substitute Ty Williams, who had come on for the injured Hassan Ally during the first half, took the ball away from Lake as he drove into the penalty box.

In the 65th minute Jon Carver met a Shinn corner cleanly but sent his thundering header over the crossbar as a fourth goal proved elusive.

A late challenge by Melford's Kyle Hurley on Ben Robinson with 15 minutes to play provoked a furious reaction from the Newmarket players but it was just a yellow card that was eventually shown.

The hosts thought they had a fourth goal in the 80th minute when Seymour stabbed home Shinn's low free-kick, but the assistant's flag was up for offside.

The Jockeys continued to apply the pressure and York headed not far over the bar from another pinpoint Shinn corner.

Melford went close to getting on the scoresheet in the 89th minute but Archer made a good low save to deny Hemson before also pushing a fierce long-range effort from Brown round the post.

Hall was only denied his first competitive goal in a Newmarket shirt in stoppage time by a goalline clearance from substitute Charlie Coy, after connecting well with a great low crossfield pass.

The visitors managed to force another save out of Archer just as the full-time whistle blew on what was ultimately a comfortable victory for the Jockeys.

Newmarket: Archer, Seymour, Gomarsall, J Robinson (Swallow 81'), Carver, York (c), B Robinson, Lake, Hall, Shinn, Whitehead. Unused subs: Chambers-Shaw, Murphy, Norman, Paterson.

Melford: Walker, Hemson, Judge, Parnell, Day, Jackson, Hurley, Brown (c), Joseph (Coy 71'), Dormady, Ally (Williams 17'). Unused subs: Hennessey, Walker.

SuffolkNews Man of the Match: Michael Shinn. The Jockeys player-manage showed his quality on the ball to orchestrate attacks and from set pieces, scoring the goal of the night and providing other opportunities.

Other Premier Division results:

Fakenheam Town 3 Norwich United 1

Hadleigh United 2 Whitton United 3

Kirkley & Pakefield 2 Mulbarton Wanderers 2

March Town United 3 Lakenheath 4

Mildenhall Town 4 Ely City 2

Swaffham Town 0 Gorleston 2

Woodbridge Town 0 Brantham Athletic 2

Wroxham 7 Thetford Town 2

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket