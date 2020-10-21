Substitute Joe Maybanks' close-range finish 15 minutes from time ended up settling a scrappy west Suffolk derby in hosting Newmarket Town's favour last night as Haverhill Rovers' losing run in the league stretched to five matches.

It had been two out-of-form teams desperate to get some more points on the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division table who met at the Tristel Stadium on a pleasantly mild evening.

Newmarket (14th) were looking to respond to back-to-back matches, following Saturday's 4-2 reverse at home to unbeaten Wroxham, while Rovers (17th) had lost their last three after a 2-1 home loss to Swaffham Town. In fact, despite some cup success, Marc Abbott's side had picked up just four points from their eight league matches and lost all four away from The New Croft.

Newmarket Town substitute Joe Maybanks converts Ross Paterson's cross to put the host ahead in their derby with Haverhill Rovers at the Tristel StadiumPicture: Mark Westley

While Rovers were unchanged the hosts had Blake Kicks back from suspension and Scott Paterson starting, with Ryan Fleming and Callum Chambers Shaw, the later rested ahead of tonight's FA Youth Cup match, dropping out of the match day squad.

The Jockeys were the ones who made the early running with only the post denying Ross Paterson the opener in the third minute when he headed Dave Cowley's pinpoint delivery back across goal. Keeper James Philp perhaps got an important touch on it before reacting well to dive on the rebound.

Player-boss Michael Shinn and captain Jack Watson both sent efforts harmlessly off target before, 25 minutes in, a threaded pass found Ross Paterson free in the area but he somehow fired over Philp's crossbar with the goal gaping.

Newmarket players celebrate Joe Maybanks' breakthrough goal Picture: Mark Westley

Rovers were having to soak up the pressure and look to hit their opponents on the break but they were failing to threaten from open play and were neither were they taking advantage of a combination of free kicks and corners.

A series of head injuries, Scott Paterson's requiring him to leave the field and get checked out at A&E, led to a scrappy stop-start prolonged end to the half. But the visitors finally had a couple of their own chances, with Alfie Carroll and Ryan Weaver failing to find the target with their headers from Abbott corners.

The game as a spectacle picked up in the second half with Rovers starting brightly with Weaver heading over a corner from close range after beating keeper Alex Archer to it before James Seymour headed one wide up the other end.

Newmarket began to asset their authority again with Joe Bennett firing over from inside the area before his high pressing led to a good chance which saw him only denied the opener by a good low parried save from Philp.

Going past the hour mark, big defender Jon Carver went close twice from headers at successive corners, the first diverted over by a deflection and the second bouncing off the top of the upright.

Substitute Lewis Whitehead also had the crowd gasping as he cut in off the left before sending a curling effort whizzing just over.

Archer was forced into his first save of the night in the 65th minute, tipping Abbott's free kick over, while Whitehead was not far off target when trying to chip Philp from 40 yards.

Newmarket's Alex Archer wins the race to a cross with his brave save leaving him requiring treatment on the pitchPicture: Mark Westley

The game had got noticeably stretched and it was from a breakaway move that the Jockeys finally broke the deadlock in the 75th minute.

Blake Kicks played a pass down the left wing for Ross Paterson whose pace took him in behind the Rovers defence. He then had the awareness to cut the ball back across the six-yard box to meet Maybank's run, with the substitute steering it home.

Haverhill Rovers' Ryan Weaver heads overPicture: Mark Westley

It was almost 2-0 in the 85th minute but Carroll was on hand to head an effort following a corner off the line before James Seymour somehow directed the rebound wide.

Ross Paterson almost got his second assist when robbing Adrian O'Hara of the ball before finding Cowley but the ex-Stowmarket Town player arrowed his shot from the edge of the area just over the angle of post and bar.

Philp made a low save at his near post to deny Ross Paterson before, in the final minute of the regulation 90, Seymour saw his header bounce off the top of the crossbar before the visitors managed to get it clear.

Despite Rovers committing heavy numbers forward they were unable to carve out a final opportunity as the feeling of another defeat dawned on them at the final whistle.

Newmarket: Archer, S Paterson (Whitehead 42'), Kicks, Bennett, Seymour, Carver, Cowley, Watson (c), R Paterson, Shinn, Whiting (Maybanks 72'). Unused subs: Murphy, Farrant, Brzozowec.

Haverhill: Philp, Shaw, Oteng, Butlet, Carroll (c), O'Hara, Abbott, Rigby (Osborne 62'), Jebb, Weaver, Anderson (Rider 46'). Unused subs: Geoghegan, Shulver, Davies.

Attendance: Yet to be confirmed

Suffolk News Man of the Match: Ross Paterson. The Rovers defence could not get to grips with him and although he did not manage to find a goal, his movement and awareness with the goal was telling.

