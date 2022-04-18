Mildenhall Fen Tigers have announced Jack Kingston as the final member of their 2022 National Development League (NDL) squad, pending BSPL approval.

Kingston is no stranger to the club, having been part of the National Trophy winning side of 2014.

The 26-year-old has not ridden professionally since parting company with Cradley Heathens in 2016, but he has accepted the opportunity to replace the recently departed Elliot Kelly in the Fen Tigers' line-up.

Jack Kingston has agreed to a second stint with Mildenhall Fen Tigers

He said: “I suppose I might be seen as a blast From the past and it has indeed been six long years since I last did ride in league speedway.

"But in that time so much has changed in my life, I’m self-employed now and a family man with two sons. For the first two years after I stopped with Cradley I didn’t ride at all but then I gradually eased my way back into the sport and the past two or three years I’ve figured in a handful of amateur matches around the place and I’ve done okay, never struggling to record double figures scores – though of course the caveat is that they were amateur meetings.

“There are lots of new faces, riders I don’t know at all riding in the NDL now. And of those riders that I do know, people like old team mates of mine, Ben Morley and Alfie Bowtell are now number ones in the division. For me it’s going to be a case of riding without the pressure I once felt when I was a youngster and seeing where my points scoring takes me."

“I was just a teenager when I started out riding, firstly for the Lakeside Young Hammers in 2012 and then as an original member of the Kent Kings in 2013 – then I had my two years at West Row.

"This was when I was doing my motor apprenticeship and, I’ll be honest, often the pressure of work was playing on my mind whilst also pursuing my speedway career. You have be fully focused to ride Speedway for your own sake and safety and also for the team you’re in and after going to Cradley I knew that was a problem so that’s why I stepped away from the sport for a bit.

“But I’m older, much wiser and with my own business too and I have not just matured as a person but I’ve matured as a rider too."

Meanwhile, Fen Tigers co-owner Phil Kirk added: "We couldn't be more pleased to welcome Jack back to Mildenhall and feel we may well have made a little bit of a coup here.

"We have been speaking to Jack for three weeks now and supporting him where we are able as he makes a return to the sport. He is a good guy who I feel sure will fit very well into the team and could well be a snip at his starting average.

"Whatever happens we will give Jack time to get race fit and back fully into the sport at this level, the talent hasn't gone away and we all will do what we can to ensure he enjoys being at Mildenhall and can concentrate on his riding while we support him behind the scenes."

Kingston and his new team-mates will get their 2022 campaign under way on Sunday at home against Kent Royals in the first leg of the Knockout Cup semi-final (3pm).