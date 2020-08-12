Neil Roberston exits World Snooker Championship to superior defensive play from Mark Selby
Bottisham’s Neil Robertson saw fine margins end his bid for a second World Snooker Championship on Tuesday in a 13-7 quarter-final defeat to three-time champion Mark Selby.
World number two Robertson, who saw off 2013 finalist Barry Hawkins 13-9 in the round of 16, told the BBC his opponents’ safety play was ultimately the difference.
“It was a really tough game and apart from three or four frames in the match, every frame came down to the final few reds or the colours,” he said.
“Mark’s defensive safety was absolutely unbelievable. He didn’t let up really and I think he got his gameplan spot-on over the two days.”
Robertson last won the championship in 2010 but has enjoyed a strong season, winning three titles.
