Bottisham’s Neil Robertson saw fine margins end his bid for a second World Snooker Championship on Tuesday in a 13-7 quarter-final defeat to three-time champion Mark Selby.

World number two Robertson, who saw off 2013 finalist Barry Hawkins 13-9 in the round of 16, told the BBC his opponents’ safety play was ultimately the difference.

“It was a really tough game and apart from three or four frames in the match, every frame came down to the final few reds or the colours,” he said.

Neil Robertson. Picture: DerHexer, Wikimedia Commons, CC-by-sa 4.0 (26729301)

“Mark’s defensive safety was absolutely unbelievable. He didn’t let up really and I think he got his gameplan spot-on over the two days.”

Robertson last won the championship in 2010 but has enjoyed a strong season, winning three titles.

