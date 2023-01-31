Ely City have announced a shake-up of their managerial team with first-team coach Ollie Drake departing and former Haverhill Borough boss Guy Habbin joining as joint first-team manager.

Luke McAvoy had been working as a sole manager at the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division club since the summer when joint boss Ben Farmer decided to step down to take a break from the game.

But with the Robins having recruited Drake as their lead coach going into 2022/23, McAvoy will now be working alongside Norwich City Regional Development coach Habbin after losing the former's services.

Guy Habbin (left) during his time as manager at Haverhill Borough Picture: Richard Marsham

Habbin leaves Uhlsport United Counties League Premier Division South side March Town United (7th) to join him in the dugout, having been assistant manager with the Hares since leaving Haverhill Borough.

He joins an Ely side who are currently 14th in the table, having responded to two heavy defeats – 8-0 at home to Harleston Town and 5-1 at Mildenhall Town – with a 2-2 draw at top six side Walsham-le-Willows on Saturday.

A club statement posted last night said: "We are pleased to welcome Guy Habbin to the club who will be taking up the position of joint first-team manager to work with Luke McAvoy for the rest of the 22/23 season.

Ely City boss Luke McAvoy, who will now be working alongside Guy Habbin Picture: Richard Marsham

"Guy joins us from March Town where he has been assistant manager and helped to see them have a number of successful seasons of late.

"Before this Guy was manager at Haverhill Borough and currently works for Norwich City Regional Development team.

"The club wishes you the best success."

A statement released earlier yesterday evening read: "The club can confirm that we have parted company with 1st team coach Ollie Drake.

"The club would like to thank Ollie for his time, effort and support during his time at the club and would like to wish him al the best and good luck in the future."

Drake himself tweeted: "My time at @ElyCityFC has come to an end.

"Wish the gaffer and all the boys the best.

"For me it’s time to get back in the hotseat and be gaffer again that’s where I belong.

"Once the right club comes along I’ll be raring to go."

Habbin's first game alongside McAvoy is set to be Saturday's visit of sixth-placed Mildenhall Town (3pm).