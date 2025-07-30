Manager Guy Habbin has praised the ‘reaction’ of his Ely City players during Tuesday night’s 2-1 win over Haverhill Rovers.

Fresh from beating Harleston Town 2-0 on the opening day of the new Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division season at the weekend, Habbin’s side found themselves a goal inside the opening two minutes at The New Croft.

However, a close-range finish from Alfie Rogers levelled up the scoreline in the 10th minute before Jack Friend’s penalty midway through the second half sealed back-to-back victories at the start of the 2025/26 campaign.

Ely City, pictured celebrating a goal last season, ran out 2-1 winners at Haverhill Rovers. Picture: Mark Bullimore

Habbin, who saw his side beaten in the play-off semi-finals last term, said: “We’ve been in that sort of position before (where they’ve conceded an early goal) and a lot of the players that played tonight were here last year.

“We've been in these situations, so when things don’t go for us in games, we’ve always used them as learning experiences. Like if we don’t get a decision, or we concede an early goal, we’ve tried to learn each time rather than feel sorry for ourselves.

“We just move on and get on with the game – just like we did tonight. The reaction from the players was superb.”

Not a game for the footballing pursuits, this physical encounter was dominated by set-pieces and long throws.

Indeed, Ely’s opening goal came via a corner, while they won the penalty following a foul on Sam Tagg after a throw-in had caused havoc inside the Haverhill box.

Habbin added: “A lot of the team talk before the game, we spoke about the fact that if we defended set pieces well and if we can be better of the second balls, then we stood a good chance in the game.

“Then, like always, we needed a little bit of luck and a little bit of quality.

“In the first 15 minutes, I didn’t feel like we got the second balls right and they winning most of them. We had midfielders jumping too far, their defenders won the ball and that was breaking lines too easily.

“But we adapted really after that and once we realised we could pick up the ball in different areas, we started to win those battles.”

Ely will switch their focus to the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup on Saturday when they travel to face fellow Premier Division outfit Stowmarket Town (3pm).