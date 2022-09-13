Mildenhall Town player-manager Phil Weavers has bolstered his attacking options with the signing of Josh Lee from Haverhill Rovers.

The 20-year-old scored 11 goals from 25 appearances for Rovers last term, while this season he has found the net on three occasions in seven outings.

However, Lee will now continue his development at Mildenhall and could make his debut during tonight's Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division trip to Mulbarton Wanderers (3pm).

Josh Lee has finalised a move to Mildenhall Town from Haverhill Rovers. Picture: Mark Westley

Weavers said: "This one sort of materialised out of the blue to be honest. As a club we are always looking to improve the squad where we can and when we played Haverhill a few weeks ago we identified Josh as a player that would absolutely do that.

"It’s early days in the season I know, but with the additional FA Cup games we’ve had we’ve already found ourselves stretched at times and the extra resilience Josh will bring to the squad is massive.

"He is big, strong, quick and direct, and at 20 years old he matches the profile of player we have looked to bring in all summer – young and exciting who will develop individually and as part of the group which will hopefully push us on.

"He is a great lad with all the right motivations. He is genuinely excited by the challenge and I’m genuinely excited to blend him in with the forward players we already have. He will go straight into the squad tonight and will play a big part in anything we achieve this season."