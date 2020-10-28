There will be a home coming on the cards at The Pit this weekend after Lakenheath boosted their forward line with the eye-catching signature of John Sands.

For the well-travelled striker, who has played at the very top level of non-league in an illustrious career, the place also known as The Nest was where he honed his touch in front of goal on his first forays into men’s football.

The player who has had spells with Mildenhall Town, Bury Town, Needham Market, King’s Lynn Town, Leiston, Boston United and Canvey Island, among others, revealed he had signed for his local club Fordham.

John Sands returned to Mildenhall Town for the 2018/19 campaignPicture: Mecha Morton

But he did not end up playing for the village side before putting pen to paper to return to the Thurlow Nunn League with First Division North promotion-hopefuls Lakenheath.

Known as ‘scoreforfun’ on Twitter he posted: “Didn’t get to play a game for my old team in Fordham but history repeats itself and signed for Lakenheath FC like I did many moons ago. Looking forward to returning to the Pit after all these years.”

He has been registered for Ben Cowling’s side ahead of the visit of King’s Lynn Town Reserves on Saturday (3pm) at the same time as Kelvin Enaro has departed. It also comes after striker Ryan Weaver left for his former club, Haverhill Rovers.

John Sands celebrates a goal for Bury Town against East Thurrock United in 2011Picture: Roger Arbon

Heath will be looking to bounce back from a surprise 2-1 defeat at Needham Market Reserves which saw them drop to sixth.

It is the start of back-to-back home games with Downham Town the opposition on Tuesday (7.45pm).

