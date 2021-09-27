The Buildbase FA Vase took centre stage for a lot of clubs under Suffolk News' umbrella at the weekend, including Newmarket Town and Diss Town, who played out an eight-goal contest at the Tristel Stadium.

It ended 6-2 in favour of hosting Newmarket, with striker James Hall hitting the back of the net on four occasions. Ben Robinson and substitute Joe Maybanks also got their names on the scoresheet for the Jockeys, while substitute Jordan Gibbs and James Bemrose scored for the lower-league Tangerines.

The tie also ended early for Bemrose after he suffered a head injury that required hospital treatment. The striker has since returned home, having been diagnosed with concussion.

James Hall celebrates with his Newmarket team-mates after one of his four goals. Picture: Mark Bullimore

Thetford Town were also convincing winners on the road at Sheringham, coming out on top 4-0.

Michael Campbell had the Brecklanders a goal up at the break on the Norfolk coast, before second-half goals from Andrew Cusack, Ryan Fuller and Elliot Smith sealed progress for Matt Morton's men.

Long Melford also scored four – while conceding three – during their victory at Burnham Ramblers.

Ben Judge (2), Jake Jackson and Jamie Griffiths were all on target for the Villagers, who have extended their unbeaten run of form in all competitions to five matches (four wins).

Elsewhere, Lakenheath and Kirkley & Pakefield chalked up 3-0 home wins against lower-league opposition.

Heath overcome Downham Town courtesy of goals from Casey Underwood, Tom Thulborn and captain Sam Hawley, while Cameron Russell (2) and Kyle Haylock found the back of the net as Kirkley overcame Debenham LC.

Elsewhere in the competition, Josh Hubert, Tommy Robinson, Owen Betts and Ollie Dunlop (2) scored the goals in Whitton United's 5-1 home win at the expense of Wormley Rovers, with victories also being chalked up by Cornard United and Ipswich Wanderers.

James Hall scores from close range for Newmarket Town against Diss Town. Picture: Mark Bullimore

Bradley James, Cory Willings and Charlie Lindoe scored the goals in Cornard's 3-2 home win over Barkingside – a result that sent The Ards into the first round proper of the competition for the first time in 13 years. As for Wanderers, captain Kris Rose scored late on to secure a 2-1 win at White Ensign.

Meanwhile, Friday evening's clash between Ely City and Mildenhall Town went the way of the visitors 1-0 at the Demcom Stadium thanks to Tanner Call's got shortly after the hour mark.

However, it proved to be the end of the road for Walsham-le-Willows as they went down 1-0 at Step 6 side Great Yarmouth Town.

Hadleigh Untied also failed to trouble the scoresheet in their 3-0 loss at Redbridge, while Haverhill Rovers exited the competition 5-4 on penalties to London Lions after the two teams had played out a 2-2 draw at The New Croft. Player-manager Marc Abbott and Tom Stoker accounted for Rovers' goals.

Diss' James Bemrose suffered a head injury at Newmarket. Picture: Mark Bullimore

Framlingham Town also bowed out after losing by the odd goal in five on the road at Whittlesey Athletic.

In the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, Woodbridge Town are up to fifth after they recorded a 4-1 home win over March Town United. Luke Mallett, Scott McCarthy, Mark Ray and Luke Taylor notched the goals for Leon Moore's Woodpeckers.

Elsewhere in the division, Johnny Lee's goal was not enough to prevent Brantham Athletic from slipping to a 3-1 defeat at Norwich United.

In the First Division North, Harleston Town have opened up a five-point lead at the summit following a 4-2 win at Norwich CBS.

Diss captain Kehan Whitby battles for possession with Newmarket's Jack Whiting. Picture: Mark Bullimore

Nathan Stone (2), Sam Borrer and Nathan Page all scored for the table toppers, who have played one game more than second-placed Whittlesey.

It was not such a positive afternoon for Needham Market Reserves though as they were beaten 4-0 at Bloomfields by Huntingdon Town.

In the First Division South, a goal from Louie Bampton earned Haverhill Borough a 1-1 draw from their trip to Harwich & Parkeston, while AFC Sudbury Reserves suffered a 3-1 loss at home to Hackney Wick.

Higher up the pyramid, Stowmarket Town's first outing in the Buildbase FA Trophy since 1977 ended in a 4-3 penalty shootout defeat at home to Great Wakering Rovers. The tie had ended 1-1 after 90 minutes, with former Cambridge United and Ipswich Town man Reggie Lambe scoring for the Old Gold & Blacks.

AFC Sudbury, meanwhile, were in Pitching In Isthmian League North Division action and moved up to second place courtesy of their 2-0 victory at Romford.

The returning Tom Maycock broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute before forward Romario Dunne made sure of the outcome in stoppage time. The Yellows have now collected 13 points from the first 18 on offer this term.

In the equivalent level Northern Premier League Midlands Division, Soham Town Rangers are up to 16th following their 4-2 derby win at bottom-of-the-table Histon.

It is now back-to-back victories for the Greens, who saw Ben Seymour-Shove (2), Sam Bennett and Ollie Ward bag the goals.

Up a level in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Division Central, Needham Market are still awaiting their first victory after playing out 1-1 draw at Stourbridge. Jose Santa De la Paz scored late on to earn the Marketmen a point – their fourth of the campaign.

On a more positive note, Lowestoft Town and Leiston both chalked up home wins at the expense of Stratford Town and Hednesford Town respectively.

Ryan Hawkins' first goal for the club and another from Ryan Jarvis saw Lowestoft get the better of Stratford 2-0, while former Stowmarket midfielder George Quantrell and Will Davies earned Leiston a come-from-behind 2-1 victory.

Midweek fixtures (Kick off 7.45pm unless otherwise stated)

Tuesday, September 28

Southern League Premier Central Division

Leiston v Needham Market

Isthmian League North Division

Dereham Town v Bury Town

Felixstowe & Walton United v Heybridge Swifts

Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division

Brantham Athletic v Thetford Town

Hadleigh United v Haverhill Rovers (follow @russclaydon on Twitter for lives updates)

Mildenhall Town v Newmarket Town (follow @liamapicella on Twitter for live updates)

Walsham-le-Willows v Long Melford

Whitton United v Woodbridge Town

Thurlow Nunn League First Division South

Haverhill Borough v Ipswich Wanderers

