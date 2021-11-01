Having been knocked out of the Buildbase FA Vase seven days earlier by Lakenheath, Mildenhall Town gained almost immediate revenge when the two sides locked horns again in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division on Saturday.

Goals from Scott Chaplin and Tanner Call put the visitors – who re-signed striker James Hall ahead of kick off – in command at the break.

Former Mildenhall forward Shaun Avis duly halved the deficit in the second half with a strike from distance, but the away side held out to pick up all three points.

Tanner Call was on target for Mildenhall at Lakenheath on Saturday. Picture: Mark Westley

The victory leaves Ricky Cornish's side sitting fourth in the table, 12 points adrift of league-leading Gorleston with three games in hand. By chance, their next opponents will be the table toppers, who visit Recreation Way on November 6.

Lakenheath, meanwhile, have slipped to 14th after suffering their seventh defeat of their first ever Step 5 campaign.

Upwardly mobile are Hadleigh United (11th) after they made it back-to-back victories with a 4-1 home victory at the expense of Newmarket Town (10th).

Kade Ivatt celebrates one of his hat-trick goals for Hadleigh. Picture: Mark Westley

Kade Ivatt was the star of the show from a Hadleigh perspective as he netted a hat-trick alongside a goal from Max Dinnell.

As for Newmarket, their goal was scored by youngster Ben Landshoff – his third of the season – as their winless run of league form stretched to nine matches (seven defeats).

In contrast to Newmarket, fifth-placed Walsham-le-Willows are enjoying a positive sequence of results at the moment, which continued at the weekend thanks to a 2-2 home draw with Norwich United.

Cameron Nicholls gave Walsham an early lead and he later equalised to ensure they claimed a share of the spoils at Summer Road.

Walsham celebrate one of their two goals against Norwich on Saturday. Picture: Mark Bullimore

It also extended Willows' run of form to just one defeat from their previous 11 league outings – stretching back to August 31.

The all-Suffolk affairs between Brantham Athletic (17th) versus Kirkley & Pakefield (8th) and Haverhill Rovers (19th) versus Woodbridge Town (7th) went the way of the visiting teams.

Kyle Haylock's goal was enough for Kirkley to secure all three points while all three goals at The New Croft came within the space of four second-half minutes.

Two of them – both scored by Jerome Trotter – went the way of Woodbridge, with Tom Stoker on target for Liam Aves' beaten Rovers side.

Ben Landshoff (right) scored Newmarket's goal at Hadleigh. Picture: Mark Westley

Elsewhere, Long Melford (16th) showed good powers of recovery from their trip into Norfolk, coming back from two goals down at the break to record a 2-2 draw at Fakenham Town.

Hassan Ally and George Day were on target for the Villagers, who have lost only one of their previous six league fixtures.

Yet, it proved to be a tough afternoon for 18th-placed Whitton United as they suffered a 4-0 defeat on the road at title-chasing Wroxham.

Higher up the non-league pyramid, the Buildbase FA Trophy took centre stage, with Needham Market coming out on top 2-0 from their trip to fellow Step 3 outfit St Ives Town.

Byron Lawrence – four goals in his last four appearances ­– and Luke Ingram did the damage for the Marketmen, who are into the first round proper for the second season running.

Also in the hat for this afternoon's draw are Leiston following their 3-1 triumph at Hitchin.

Ben Hunter, Brendan Ocran and Siju Odelusi all found the back of the net for the Blues as they booked their slot in the first round proper for the fourth time in the club's history.

It was the same scoreline for Felixstowe & Walton United, who came out on top from their journey down to the coast to take on Hastings United.

Tempers flare between Hadleigh and Newmarket. Picture: Mark Westley

Sam Nunn (2) and Zak Brown scored the Seasiders' goals in front of a crowd of 710.

However, it was not such a positive afternoon in the competition for AFC Sudbury, Soham Town Rangers and Lowestoft Town.

Ahead of hosting Colchester United in the Emirates FA Cup on Friday, AFC Sudbury suffered a 3-0 defeat at fellow Pitching In Isthmian League North Division outfit Brentwood Town. Soham were also beaten 3-0 at home by Nuneaton Borough, while Lowestoft suffered a 3-2 home defeat at the hands of lower-league Yaxley.

Down a few levels in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North, leaders Harleston Town recovered from the previous weekend's defeat to Sheringham by winning 3-2 at Needham Market Reserves (15th).

Josh Durham, Sam Borrer and Nathan Stone put Harleston three goals up before a Ben Harris brace set up a nervy finish at Bloomfields.

Elsewhere in the division, Debenham LC (11th) slipped to a 3-2 loss at Downham Town.

Lewis Smy and Jay Cole had put the Hornets 2-0 up, but they proceeded to ship three goals without a reply as a first away league defeat of the season was inflicted.

Ninth-placed Diss Town were also beaten, going down 2-0 at Norwich CBS to extend their winless run of form to four matches. Former Diss midfielder Danny White was among the goalscorers for CBS.

Walsham striker Jamie Smith looks to pounce on any error from the Norwich goalkeeper. Picture: Mark Bullimore

Framlingham Town (8th) fared slightly better though, picking up a 2-2 draw at Peterborough North End thanks to goals from Max Willett and Alex Ling.

There is little doubt about where the game of the day was in the First Division South, with AFC Sudbury Reserves (16th) playing out a 6-6 draw at the MEL Group Stadium with Holland FC.

Luke Hipkin (2), Josh Stokes (2), Jayden Cohen and Jamie Bennett were all on target for the Yellows, while former Stowmarket Town forward Anthony Spyrou bagged a couple of goals for the visitors.

At the top, Halstead Town continue to set the pace after scoring six without reply at second-from-bottom Brimsdown.

Mason Ransome looks to get Hadleigh on the front foot. Picture: Mark Westley

Adam Hampson (2), Jordan Blackwell, Alfie Cleal, Jordan Palmer and an own goal did the damage for the Humbugs, who travel to face fellow high flyers Ipswich Wanderers (3rd) on Tuesday night.

Wanderers go into that encounter having played out a 1-1 draw at Burnham Ramblers at the weekend, with Teon Leggett scoring the away side's goal.

It is back-to-back league wins for Cornard United (17th) after they recorded a 3-1 home victory at the expense of Frenford.

Striker Scott Sloots helped himself to two goals, while former Colchester trainee Oliver Sims also scored.

And two goals from Callum Stone was not enough to prevent bottom-of-the-table Haverhill Borough from slipping to a 3-2 defeat at Buckhurst Hill.

The game was also notable for 17-year-old Louie Bampton being handed the Borough captain's armband.

Midweek fixtures (Kick offs 7.45pm unless otherwise stated)

Tuesday, November 2

Pitching In Southern League Central Premier Division

Leiston v Needham Market

Pitching In Isthmian League North Division

Dereham Town v Bury Town

Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division

Ely City v Long Melford

Lakenheath v Haverhill Rovers

Thurlow Nunn League First Division South

Coggeshall United v AFC Sudbury Reserves

Halstead Town v Ipswich Wanderers

