Ryan Kinsley has not given up hope of returning to the Mildenhall Fen Tigers line-up next month after giving a positive update on the arm injury which has kept him sidelined since May.

The Fen Tigers club captain has been out of action since suffering an acromioclavicular joint separation in his left arm following a first-heat incident during the club’s clash with the Plymouth Centurions, which was rained off after seven heats, almost two months ago.

Although the Norfolk-based racer has been advised to wait until the end of August before making a return to action, he has raised the prospect of coming back sooner following a physio appointment on Tuesday.

Ryan Kinsley is hopeful he will ride again this season. Picture: Mark Westley

Kinsley said: “If I go off what the hospital recommends it will be the end of August or beginning of September before I return.

“The physio told me that I was to do nothing above my head with the arm for four weeks, but they have advised me to do some bicep lifts to build the strength back up.

“I’ve got better movement in it and a lot of the pain has gone. If it feels good in four weeks it means I could potentially come back sooner than I first thought which would mean there is more of the season left.”

Reflecting on the incident Kinsley admitted that he knew fairly quickly that he had sustained damage to his arm.

He added: “I knew my shoulder was sore when I came off the bike but it wasn’t until I felt it with the other hand as to where the collarbone was. It was sticking out but it had not gone through my skin, however it looked like I had a golf ball on my shoulder.

“I basically ripped the three ligaments that held the collarbone in place with the shoulder. I’ve had my collarbone shortened and that has been tied down to allow the ligaments to heal round in the right position and strengthen properly.

“If I had broken it it would have been six weeks out then I would have been back.”

* Meanwhile, the Fen Tigers bounced back from their home defeat in the NDL to the Leicester Lion Cubs with an emphatic 55-35 victory over the Plymouth Centurions on Tuesday.

Despite using the rider replacement facility to cover for Alex Spooner, the Fen Tigers put in an impressive team performance to take all four league points on offer.

Top scoring for the Fen Tigers was reserve Josh Warren, who ended the meeting with a paid 14 total (12+2).

“It was a bit close after the first six heats as we dropped a few points but in the end it was a great team performance,” said Jason Gardner, joint team manager. “All the boys helped and supported each other and all got at least a paid win. I was really pleased to see Josh Warren achieve a career best total with a paid 14.”