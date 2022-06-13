It has been a busy few days for Soham Town Rangers following the announcement that one player has been retained, one has agreed to rejoin the club and another has announced his departure.

The news that Sam Mulready has decided to stay put will have almost certainly gone down well with the club's supporters.

The striker, who is in his third spell with the Greens, has topped the club's goalscoring charts in recent campaigns.

Sam Mulready has agreed to remain with Soham next season. Picture: Mecha Morton

The former King's Lynn Town and Dereham Town frontman will be hoping for better fortune in 2022/23, having missed much of the previous term with a shoulder injury.

And Mulready will be joined up front by Mark Lovell, who has re-signed for Soham from lower-league West Wratting.

The 35-year-old – an ex-Newmarket Town and Haverhill Rovers centre-forward – previously had a stint with Soham towards the back end of the 2019/20 season.

Mark Lovell has returned to Julius Martin Lane. Picture: Mark Westley

Meanwhile, despite having confirmed earlier this summer that he would be putting pen to paper to remain at Julius Martin Lane, defender Cameron Watson has now decided to move on.

In a post on Twitter, Watson thanked everyone connected with the club for their support since he arrived from Haverhill Borough and apologised for having gone back on his word – adding that he was looking forward to the 'next chapter'.