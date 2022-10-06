The nerves will be jangling but Sophie Beaumont is excited to be partnering Mexican Summer at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) in Birmingham on Saturday.

Chevington-raised Beaumont, who worked at Tattersalls during her gap year prior to enrolling at Oxford Brookes University, is no stranger to the prestigious meeting, which started on Wednesday and runs until Sunday.

But having previously achieved a couple of top 10 finishes, it would be fair to say that Mexican Summer provides the 19-year-old with an opportunity for a best-ever performance.

Sophie Beaumont will compete at the Horse of the Year Show this weekend. Picture: Equinational

The pair will compete in the Intermediate Show Hunter class, having qualified thanks to their victory in the National Pony Society Championship show in Malvern. And subsequently they have won the Blue Riband class at the British Show Pony Society Summer Championships.

Mexican Summer – now aged 14 – also possesses a wealth of HOYS pedigree, with victories and top five finishes under her belt.

“She has been there and done it,” said the former Culford School pupil. “She’s been doing the show for a number of years now and is really well schooled in it.

“It’s the biggest show of the season and it means so much to be involved with her.

“So many thousands of people try to enter it each year and so many thousands will be watching, so to have her to compete with is an amazing feeling.

“She finished fourth in the outdoor final earlier this year so hopefully that bodes well.”

Beaumont will actually be the last rider to compete with Mexican Summer, who is due to be retired after the competition.

Earlier in the week she will be ridden by Georgina Wilkes – daughter of the owner Nicola – in the Small Hunter and Ladies Side Saddle Hunter classes.

Beaumont, who is planning to take a break from the sport to concentrate on her studies after the weekend, added: “This is going to be her last performance. Hopefully she does well in the first two classes but that will also put the pressure on when its our turn.”