Having recently learned their fixtures for the 2021 season, reformed Newmarket Cricket Club have revealed the first two players who will make up their senior squad.

Mark Nunn and Ziaf Kulasi have both agreed to move across from neighbouring Worlington to turn out for The Severals-based outfit, who will play in Division Two of the Cambridgeshire & Huntingdonshire Premier League this season.

Nunn – an all-rounder – will captain a side that will be taking to the field in the town for the first time in four years.

Mark Nunn will captain Newmarket's Saturday side. Picture: Mecha Morton

Discussing his reasoning for joining the club, the former Middlesex Academy and second XI player said: “It’s a new challenge with an ambitious club.

“In my role as Saturday first-team captain, this will be a major chance to lead the club in its first season from scratch and that is an exciting challenge.

“I am familiar with the area and believe I can offer a lot, both on and off the pitch, due to my experience and contacts.

“This a chance to create something for the community and something for the people of Newmarket to be proud of. Considering a town as big as Newmarket, it deserves a community cricket club.”

Meanwhile, left-hand opener Kulasi arrives after several seasons playing in the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division One with Worlington.

Ziaf Kulasi has joined from neighbouring Worlington. Picture: Mecha Morton

He helped the club to win the title for the first time in their history in 2018 – the same year in which they made the quarter-finals of the National Village Cup.

Kulasi, who also bowls right-arm medium pace, scored 1,361 runs in all formats that season, as well as taking 23 wickets.

The Kentford-based player said: “I wanted a new challenge with my cricket.

“I’ve never played in the Cambridgeshire League before and I like the ambition of Newmarket – hopefully I can contribute towards them winning promotion.”

Following Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s unveiling of the Roadmap out of Lockdown on Monday, it would appear the cricket season will be able to get under way on time.

Newmarket start their league campaign on May 1 at home to Ufford Park, with friendlies also arranged against Old Newton (away, April 11), St Ives & Warboys (away, April 17), Bardwell (away, April 18) and Royston (home, April 24).

The club has also revealed its playing and training kits for 2021. To view the strips, click here

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport news