Natty Stewart is keen to make up for lost time following his move to Mildenhall Town.

Like all non-league footballers, the last couple of campaigns have been majorly disrupted for Stewart.

However, prior to the pandemic the forward also found starting opportunities hard to come by at King's Lynn Town – then a Step 3 and 2 club.

Natty Stewart did not get much playing time at King's Lynn

But with the hope being that a full 2021/22 campaign lies ahead, the former Dereham Town, Wroxham and Norwich United man is looking to 'kickstart things again' at Recreation Way.

“This season is the season where I want to kickstart things again,” he said.

“Being released from Lynn and then going to other clubs – with Covid going on – I’ve not been able to get going anywhere.

Mildenhall's new signing is happy playing anywhere across the front three.

“I’ve taken the time to find the correct club for me, one that is going to play me week in and week out as long as I’m performing.

“I feel like Mildenhall is the right decision. Speaking to the gaffer, he puts his heart into this club and I like what he wants to do.

“I get on really with the lads, they’ve made me feel at home and with the gaffer behind me I can’t wait to get going.”

Stewart's versatility allows him to play anywhere across the frontline with minimal fuss – and he does not have preference, providing that he is contributing to the team.

He added: "I've had discussions about that (his position) with the gaffer.

"He wants me in the front three – I don't mind playing anywhere across there as long as I'm scoring goals and contributing, that's all that matters."

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport news