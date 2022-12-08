Fans of the Mildenhall Fen Tigers are calling on the speedway family and the wider community to help raise £15,000 to increase their chances of making it to the tapes for the 2023 National Development League (NDL) campaign.

The West Row-based outfit announced that their participation in next year’s third tier of speedway was not set in stone after a preliminary meeting between existing NDL clubs – and league newcomers Workington – on Tuesday, November 29.

Following the meeting the management team behind the Fen Tigers released a statement explaining the reasons behind the uncertainty, which cited that the costs of running the club had risen by 30 per cent at the same time as witnessing attendances in 2022 falling by 25 per cent.

Mildenhall Fen Tigers are in danger of not running next season. Picture: Mecha Morton

In response to the news a group of supporters have now set up a GoFundMe page, which already has more than £1,000 of donations pledged on it, to try and raise the five-figure sum the Fen Tigers need by the middle of next month.

Jeremy Reader, who is running the campaign alongside his wife Emma and fellow fan Carol Darling, said: “I had a word with Phil Kirk (co-owner) at the end of season presentation night last month about being willing to up my money on the sponsorship of heat four and also about what the future was for the club.

“I asked what is the ball park figure we are looking at to help keep the club in action and for the management team not to be out of pocket and Phil said in the region of £15,000 would give us a fighting chance.

“At the children’s Christmas party on Sunday I had another chat with Phil and Lee (Chipchase, fellow joint-owner) about putting something in place to try and raise the funds which they were happy for us to do.

“The management never took on the club to make money but to continue the survival of it as at the end of the day they are fans as well and hopefully if we can raise this money we can race on next year.”

Since the weekend Reader, who is also a member of the Newmarket Joggers, revealed that plenty of people have been in touch about supporting the campaign, which he hopes is a sign of things to come.

“Our phones haven’t stopped since Sunday with people wanting to know how they can get behind this which is great,” said Reader.

“A few people came up to us at the Christmas party as well asking how to donate if they didn’t have internet banking.

“We have got some good ideas which we would like to try and give a go together with the GoFundMe page.

“I’ve been coming here since the late 1970s and it has been in my blood all the way through and I don’t want the towel to be chucked in.

“There are a few older supporters to which speedway down there is their life blood and it would be a shame for them if it was to go.”

While Reader is confident the total needed can be raised, one thing he has stressed will be important if the Fen Tigers reach the tapes next season is seeing crowd numbers swell again.

“The rules and regulations haven’t helped Mildenhall this season and sometimes the racing has been tough to watch,” said Reader.

“The crowds have dropped off and it is maybe a case that some have found other things to do following the Covid-19 pandemic but we have had to give this a go.

“If we do run we need more people through the gates to ensure it helps being a well oiled machine.

“Hopefully we might have a few ideas on how to encourage people along.

“Should the target not be reached, funds will be handed back to the individuals as long as their details are provided, but hopefully it won’t come to this.

“I know there is a cost of living crisis but I’m confident that there are enough individuals out there that will get behind us.”

To donate search for ‘Mildenhall Fen Tigers 2023 Season Saver’ at www.gofundme.com or email jkmemorials@gmail.com or imp21@hotmail.com for further information.

* The funeral service of teenage Fen Tigers fan Owen Colman will take place at the West Suffolk Crematorium, Risby, at 3pm on Friday, December 16.

The 17-year-old from Lakenheath, who was both a big Fen Tigers supporter and avid fan of motorbikes, died following a sudden illness.

Those with motorbikes wishing to escort Owen from his home are urged to meet at the car park in Wings Road, Lakenheath, at 1.30pm.

Any Fen Tigers fans available to attend the services are encouraged to wear club colours to form a guard of honour at the ceremony.