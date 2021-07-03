Newmarket Town player-manager Michael Shinn has continued to build his squad for the upcoming 2021/22 campaign with the arrival of Ryan Swallow from Haverhill Borough.

Yesterday the Jockeys confirmed the signings of Histon defensive duo Max York and James Chivers – the latter rejoining the club he departed four years ago.

And now Shinn has bolstered his midfield ranks with the addition of Swallow.

Ryan Swallow has moved to Newmarket Town. Picture: Mecha Morton

The move ends Swallow's long association with Borough, whom he joined ahead of the 2015/16 season getting under way.

In 2019 he became the first player to have made 200 appearances for the club, and he was also a member of the side that achieved promotion to the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division with a third-placed finish in 2016/17.

Swallow was the second highest appearance-maker for Borough that term with 46 outings, from which he scored 20 goals.

The midfielder helped Haverhill Borough to achieve promotion during the 2016/17 season

He went on to make a further 52 appearances (three goals) during the club's first season at Step 5 – one that ended in demotion back to the First Division on ground grading issues.

His new club begin their pre-season friendlies today at home against National League South side Braintree Town (3pm).

Meanwhile, the club he is leaving behind are still yet to appoint a new manager. The job has been available since May 21 when previous boss Guy Habbin opted to step down due to the club's lateral switch into the First Division South as part of the FA's restructure of non-league football.

Borough were scheduled to take on fellow New Croft outfit Haverhill Rovers in a friendly this afternoon, but that is no longer going ahead. Instead, Rovers will play host to higher-league Harlow Town (3pm).

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport news