Ely City have boosted their attacking ranks for the upcoming campaign with the return of two forwards.

Jordan Foster and Ryan Harnwell both started last term with the Robins before departing for Newmarket Town and Wisbech St Mary respectively.

All three of Foster's goals for the club came in a 3-1 victory over Mildenhall Town, while Harnwell did not manage to find the net in his trio of appearances.

Football Ely City v Mildenhall Town Jordan Foster scores hatrick for Ely. Picture by Mark Westley. (40893866)

However, both players are now back at the Demcom Stadium, much to the delight of joint manager Luke McAvoy.

"We felt that we needed a bit more pace and energy up front – Jordan and Ryan will give us that," said McAvoy.

"They are good ages, really keen to learn and have plenty of ability. Everyone knows Jordan's qualities and Ryan just needs someone to give him a chance."

