Newmarket Town manager Michael Shinn has boosted his attacking ranks with the signing of Joe Maybanks.

The forward arrives at the Tristel Stadium with a wealth of experience, having previously played for Braintree Town in the National League.

The 24-year-old also includes the likes of AFC Sudbury, Bishop's Stortford, Saffron Walden Town and Bury Town among his former clubs.

Football - AFC Sudbury (yellow) v Barkingside. Sudbury number 11 Joe Maybanks takes a long shot. (40969780)

Shinn said: "Joe started really strongly at Braintree but has maybe not enjoyed his football for a while.

"Hopefully we can get him back to enjoying himself because there is no doubt he is a match winner."

Meanwhile, Newmarket have also completed the signing of Henry Hall from fellow Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Haverhill Rovers.

The winger scored two goals from his 25 appearances for Rovers last term.

Read more Football