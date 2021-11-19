Jordan Jenkins ended what he believes was his best ever season on a speedway bike in perfect fashion after being crowned Mildenhall Fen Tigers Rider of the Year for a second time.

After claiming the coveted title back in 2017, the 20-year-old received the award once again – which is voted for by members of the supporters club – at the club’s annual end of season presentation event at West Row Village Hall on Saturday.

Jenkins’ latest honour rounds off a campaign which has seen him help the Fen Tigers claim the National Development League (NDL), along with securing victory in the opening British Under-21 semi-final and helping the Redcar Bears reach the Championship play-offs.

Mildenhall Fen Tigers' 2021 NDL title winning side at the end-of-season presentation evening. Picture: Derek Leader (53146994)

Jenkins said: “It’s the second time I’ve won the Rider of the Year award and I really do think this is my best season to date and to end how it has done is unbelievable.

“I feel like I’ve set out what I wanted to achieve in both the National League and Championship.

“I’ve won the National Development League and an Under-21 semi-final and this is a great way to finish off the season.

Jordan Jenkins enjoyed a 2021 campaign to remember on the track. Picture: Mark Westley

“I’ve had a great season with Mildenhall and Redcar and I now just have to see what next season brings.”

In a campaign filled with plenty of memorable moments, Jenkins feels that there are two that sit above all else, while there is one rider he has particularly enjoyed spending time with on the track.

Jenkins said: “Heat 15 at Kent was one that really stood out as after that we had one foot in the door and everyone seemed over the moon while the Armadale meeting when we brought the title home, all the boys did well.

“Me and Jason Edwards have ridden well together all year and it was quite good the amount of heat advantages we got and that was a big part of our success.

“Me and Jason had a really good season together and that was down to knowing how each other rides. We tested each other and we still rode hard but it was a real bonus riding with Jason as you knew what you were getting with him.”

Looking ahead to next year, Jenkins has not ruled out another term in the NDL, although he has already committed to another season in the Championship with the Bears, and he is keen test himself in the Premiership should the chance materialise over the winter.

He added: “The deal with Redcar was something I wanted to get done ASAP and it was on the cards halfway through last season so that is why it is finally good to get it done. They have really looked after me from start to finish.

“I want to ride as much as I can next year and I have already been approached by one National League club for next year so we will have to see what happens there.

“I want to try myself in the Premiership and if that opportunity comes I will take it with both hands.

“If it doesn’t come at the start then hopefully I can make something happen halfway through the season as I know I need to be up another level to improve.”

STAT ATTACK! (By Jason Gardner)

Fastest Home Heat Time – 50.8 seconds, secured by Jason Edwards in Heat Four v Berwick Bullets, September 26.

The Fen Tigers scored 488 points in total, more than any other team, with 247 at home and 241 away.

The Fen Tigers' lowest point score was 43 against the Kent Royals at home on July 18.

The Fen Tigers won 78 out of the 150 races the team raced this season, giving them a win percentage of 52 per cent

The 2021 Fen Tigers team was built just under the 35-point limit at 34.62

By the end of the season the team average was 47.22 – an increase of 12.60 points (36.4 per cent).

Seventeen different pairings recorded a total of 30 5-1s with the combinations of Jordan Jenkins and Jason Edwards and Luke Ruddick and Sam Hagon the most effective, securing five each.

The most bonus points scored was 12 with Sam Bebee, Elliot Kelly and Sam Hagon all reaching that figure.

In seven heats away from home (1, 2, 5, 7, 10, 13 and 14) the team never conceded a heat advantage, scoring a 3-3 or better.

Total appearance figures: Sam Bebee and Elliot Kelly raced in all 10 meetings, followed by Sam Hagon (9), Jordan Jenkins (8), Luke Ruddick and Jason Edwards (7), Luke Muff (6) and Nathan Ablitt (4).

