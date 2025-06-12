Newmarket’s Tyler Weaver has been receiving some expert advice ahead of his Major debut later today.

The former Culford School pupil is due to step out on to the first tee at the U.S. Open at 7.31pm this evening alongside playing partners Riki Kawamoto and James Nicholas, with the trio set to go out for the second round at 1.46pm tomorrow afternoon.

And the Newmarket Links Golf Club and Bury St Edmunds Golf Club member has prepared for the biggest event of his career with a practice round at the Oakmont Country Club alongside five-time Major winner Brooks Koepka.

Tyler Weaver with his practice partner Brooks Koepka Picture: The Links

Weaver told BBC Sport: “He went to Florida State as well so he likes to help out the programme.

“Luckily enough, Brooks was able to get in a practice round with me. Being out there with him was really special.

“I was asking a lot of questions and yes, it was amazing. He just said a really big thing at US Opens is keeping doubles off the card.

“He said, it takes only one hole to make up from a bogey. But a double bogey is two birdies. And birdies out here are really tough, so that's a big thing.”

Weaver also added his thanks for the support that he has received from back home.

“It means a lot to me and I just want to thank all those people back at home that have helped me since I was a young kid. I can't thank them enough,” he said.

And it will be a real family affair for Weaver, who will have his elder brother Max – also a former Culford student – as his caddy.

Max said: “We were always playing. And Tyler always seemed to just keep up with me, in whatever it was.

“So his golf swing was always a little bit better than mine. And he's now even faster than me. So I'm just trying to hunt him down.

“I couldn't be prouder. It's a special week being here.”