Jack Kingston is looking forward to carrying on what has been a year of firsts when representing the Mildenhall Fen Tigers in the National League Riders’ Championship at Scunthorpe on Sunday (3pm).

The Essex-born rider will make his debut in the meeting at the Eddie Wright Raceway, alongside team-mate Jason Edwards, where the pair will bid to become the first Fen Tigers’ racer to lift the title since Dan Halsey in 2014.

Although Kingston will go into the meeting as one of the underdogs to clinch the coveted title – which has previously been claimed by the likes of three-time world champion Tai Woffinden – the 26-year-old believes the meeting will be a valuable experience.

Jack Kingston (right) is ready to battle it out at the National League Riders' Championship. Picture: Mecha Morton

“I keep saying to Jason Gardner (joint team manager) it has been a year of firsts for me since coming back into the sport this season,” said Kingston.

“There are a couple of tracks I’d never been to that I’ve raced at this year, I’ve never had an average so high, I’ve never been captain before, which I was for one meeting, and until now I’d never ridden in the National League Riders’ Championship.

“I’ve just got to take it race by race. It would be great to get on the podium but I’m one of the underdogs and I don’t think I’ve ever been favourite for anything.

“If I know that I’ve fought for every point and been competitive in every race then I will be pleased.”

Kingston has not raced since the Fen Tigers’ double header against the Berwick Bullets and the Plymouth Centurions on September 4.

While he admits to being anxious as to how his changed bike will perform, he believes winning his final ride at the last meeting was a big bonus.

“I’m a bit anxious going into a meeting like this without having a practice on the bike following the changes I made during the last meeting but I guess that is how it is,” said Kingston. “I had not been having a great meeting in that double header and that is why my last race meant a lot to win knowing that I had this competition around the corner.”

It will not be the first time that Kingston has raced around the Lincolnshire circuit, although he hopes his upcoming experience of it will be better than the last.

“I’ve been up there for an amateur meeting this year but I struggled with the set up around there. Hopefully it will be a bit grippier this time but I’d prefer it if I had never been there before,” said Kingston.

“It is a largely unfamiliar track so I guess I will learn about it as the meeting goes on but a lot depends on which me turns up.

“As long as I take something away from the meeting I will be happy as essentially you are racing the best of the best.”