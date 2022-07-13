Mildenhall Town's player-manager Phil Weavers is hoping that he has signed his long-term replacement in Casey Underwood.

The versatile 26-year-old has linked up with Mildenhall following a stint with neighbouring Lakenheath, for whom he scored three goals from 33 appearances last season.

And the left-footed Weavers, who has largely operated in midfield since arriving at Mildenhall in 2019 but can play at centre-back or full-back, has challenged Underwood to take his place in the starting line-up as he begins the transition from the pitch to the touchline.

Casey Underwood has joined Mildenhall Town from neighbouring Lakenheath. Picture: Mecha Morton

Weavers said: "Casey is a great lad and a piece of the puzzle we needed following departures over the summer.

"He is good in the air and good in the tackle. He has a great engine plus he can get on the ball and at 26 he’s the perfect age to kick on and hopefully be here a long time and enjoy success at the club.

"He is versatile and can play in a number of positions which gives us a bit of resilience in other areas, plus being a lefty he gives us that natural balance which I think can be underestimated in football at times.

"I’ve challenged him to replace me and the role I’ve played for the club over the last couple of years and he is bang up for it and excited to get started."

Underwood could make his first appearance for Mildenhall during Friday evening's home friendly against March Town United (7.45pm).