Three days ago Frankie Dettori rode John Gosden's Enable into the history books in the King George at Ascot.

And the Newmarket jockey steered another great to a record-breaking performance for the same town trainer this afternoon as Stradivarius won the Goodwood Cup for the fourth time.

The six-year-old three-times Gold Cup winner had to show his turn of speed to come out of traffic late on and burst past front-runner Nayef Road and Aiden O'Brien's Irish Derby winner Santiago to retain his Goodwood crown by a length.

Frankie Dettori celebrates after winning The Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes with Stradivarius. Photo Â© Hugh Routledge.. (39383827)

Being interviewed by ITV immediately after the two mile contest, Detorri, for whom it was also a fourth Goodwood Cup victory having rode Stradivarius last year, said of the chestnut: "What a horse! Giving 15lbs away everyone rode to beat me and he still gets out and wins, what can you say?

"It is an amazing horse and what he has done is break records and well done to the owner and breeders.

"To go from a superstar like Enable to an absolute champion in this horse in three days is the stuff of dreams."

Stradivarius ( Frankie Dettori,centre) wins the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup from Nayef Road (left) and Santiago.Glorious Goodwood28.7.20 Pic: Edward Whitaker/ Racing Post. (39383779)

Asked what was going through his head after being hemmed in one furlong and a half out, he said: "I knew I have got a good partner and I just had to be patient and when you have a good horse it will come.

"Look, I have been in that position before. It is not nice to be in those positions but you get out and he won."

Mark Johnston's 20/1 shot Nayef Road, ridden by Andrea Atzeni, had taken the race on unchallenged from the start with Stradivarius, going off as the 7/4 favourite, nestled back in fourth for much of the contest.

But once he broke clear of his precarious position up against the rails coming down the hill, he showed great speed to fly past his two main rivals for the victory, Santiago and Nayef Road.

It made it four straight years of success in the historic race, which dates back to 1812.

After Dettori's traditional flying dismount there was a high five from Gosden to show his appreciation.

The Glorious Goodwood festival had begun on the Sussex Downs with success for Newmarket trainer William Haggas with Tomorrow's Dream winning the British European Breeders Fund EBF Fillies' Handicap (Class 3).

Stradivarius ( Frankie Dettori) wins the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup for a historic fourth time.Glorious Goodwood28.7.20 Pic: Edward Whitaker/ Racing Post. (39383826)

Ridden by Tom Marquand, it was her third win from six races after going off at 11/2.

