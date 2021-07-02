Lakenheath's preparations for a first ever season at Step 5 have started to gather pace with the arrival of three players from a fellow Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side.

Earlier today the newly-promoted club announced the arrival of the experienced defender-turned-striker Tom Debenham, who is manager Ben Cowling's second addition of the summer after securing the services of youngster Brandon Morris from Newmarket Town.

And now Heath have raided Walsham-le-Willows to bring in a trio of new players.

Craig Nurse (centre) and Sam Peters (right) have joined Lakenheath from Walsham. Picture: Mecha Morton

Former Bury Town and Mildenhall Town player Craig Nurse is one of those to arrive, along with fellow midfielder Lee Hammond and full-back Sam Peters.

Writing on Twitter, the departing Nurse said: "Just want to say a massive thanks to everyone at @Walsham_Warbler.

"Personally it was just time for a new challenge with a new club! It’s a great club with great people behind the scenes."

Lakenheath's pre-season friendly schedule gets under way tomorrow when they play host to Step 4 side Stowmarket Town (2.30pm).

