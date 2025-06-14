Tyler Weaver gave a very positive account of himself during his Major golfing debut at the U.S. Open.

The Newmarket golfer, who started playing the sport at The Links Golf Club before later also becoming a member at Bury St Edmunds Golf Club, secured his spot at Oakmont Country Club with a stellar performance earlier this month at Golf’s Longest Day – one of the qualifying events.

And up against the world’s best players – as well as playing on a course that many have dubbed one of the toughest in the world – Weaver held his own.

Tyler Weaver enjoyed a practice round with Brooks Koepka ahead of the U.S. Open. Picture: The Links Golf Club

Ex-Culford School pupil Weaver completed his two rounds in 149 shots, leaving him on +9 for the tournament and only two shots adrift of making the cut.

The 20-year-old, who is part of the golf programme at Florida State University, recorded two birdies during his first round on Thursday and produced one more during round two on Friday to finish tied for 80th place in the 156-strong field of players. He was also the fourth best-performing amateur out of the 15 at the competition.

Two-time Major winners Dustin Johnson (+10) and Bryson DeChambeau (+10) both finished lower down the field than Weaver, while Justin Rose (+14) was four shots further back – scores that highlight both how tricky the course was to negotiate and how well Weaver did on his first outing among the elite.