Newmarket golfer Tyler Weaver continued a year to remember by helping England to win bronze medals at the World Team Championship (Eisenhower Trophy) in Singapore.

The Bury St Edmunds and Links Golf Club member, along with his compatriots Eliot Baker and Charlie Forster, battled sweltering conditions in the Far East to secures themselves a spot on the podium at the biennial competition.

The trio finished with a combined score of -19, just two shy of runners-up of Australia and 10 adrift of runaway champions South Africa.

Tyler Weaver, second right, along with Eliot Baker and Charlie Forster won bronze for England at the World Team Championship. Picture: England Golf

For former Culford School pupil Weaver, who finished individually tied for 17th on -5, it has been a 2025 to remember, with his most notable success being a major debut at the U.S. Open in June.

England Golf men's performance manager Ben Gorvett said of events in Singapore: “We thought for a moment on the 18th green watching the last three groups that we might come away with the silver to equal our best-ever finish at the event, however Australia did well to birdie the last three holes to beat us by two shots.

“It was one of those freak weeks for South Africa who were fantastic and they blitzed the field which you have to admire, but we're delighted to come away with another medal, being the top European team. Anytime you come away with a medal on the world stage is something to celebrate and an achievement everyone should be proud of.

“The bronze medal at the Eisenhower Trophy rounds off another very successful year for our England teams at all levels, especially the Men's Team, having medalled in all six events we've played this year – winning four and picking up two bronzes.”