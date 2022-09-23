Josh Wells is relieved to be enjoying his football again back at Lakenheath – following leaving the professional ranks at Middlesbrough.

The Thetford teenager earned himself a contract with the Sky Bet Championship club in May of last year, after impressing on trial, and went into Boro’s academy set up.

But after being told at the start of this season he had no future at the Riverside, the 19-year-old returned to the area and last week signed for one of his former clubs, Lakenheath, in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

Josh Wells, pictured in action during Saturday’s 4-0 win against Long Melford, has returned to Lakenheath Picture: Mecha Morton

“I wasn’t really enjoying it at Middlesbrough,” Wells said. “I got to the new season and they said I had no future with them and I wouldn’t be playing any games.

“I felt upset when they said that, but I realised there’s a lot more to do in life than playing football every day. It was surreal to sign that contract at Middlesbrough, to be fair.

“Everyone’s dream is to be a pro footballer, but after a year, year and a half I’ve found there’s a lot more to life, your happiness and spending time with your friends and family. The one week I’ve had back at Lakenheath is the first time in half a year or a year that I’ve enjoyed playing football again.

“It’s the first time I’ve played for Lakenheath since the under-18s three years ago. I went to training and I already know a lot of people there.

“I think we can finish in the top five, even the top three is possible. I feel like we’re capable of beating anyone.”

Wells’ first spell at Lakenheath saw him regularly turn out for the club’s under-18s, in their first season in the Thurlow Nunn Youth League in 2019/20, under the tutelage of then manager, and current first-team captain, Sam Hawley.

The centre-back has started both of Lakenheath’s last two fixtures, with the wins over Ely City (6-0) and Long Melford (4-0) pushing Ben Cowling’s side up to fifth in the table.

While at Middlesbrough, Wells was also called up to Latvia’s under-21s and linked up with the squad for a training camp.

Latvian international Josh Wells made his debut for Lakenheath last week Picture: Grace Chestney

“My mum’s side are Latvian,” he said. “I couldn’t go without a Latvian passport, and the Latvian FA and Latvian embassy helped me get one. It was a bit late but I got into the squad for a few days to see how it was and be a part of it.”

Wells made a handful of appearances for Thetford during the 2018/19 campaign, making his debut as a 16-year-old.

Wells also went through Lowestoft Town’s academy and, after breaking into the club’s first team, earned a trial with Middlesbrough, where he has spent the last year.

Lakenheath boss Cowling said of Wells’ return: “Josh played for our under-18s in the first season we ran them.

“He’s come down to the club and done various bits with us in pre-season during the last two or three years as well, so he’s always stayed in touch.

“He’s been at Middlesbrough which was a great opportunity, but perhaps it didn’t go the way he wanted it to and it was a long way from home.

“He wants to settle down now, play some football with people he knows and enjoy it.”