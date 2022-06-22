Race walker Callum Wilkinson has been named in the Team England athletics squad for this summer's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

It will be the second time that the 25-year-old, who hails from Moulton just outside of Newmarket, has been selected to represent his country at the Games after an impressive showing in the Gold Coast, Australia, back in 2018.

The former Bury St Edmunds schoolboy mixed it with some of the sport's biggest names and ended up finishing in a very credible seventh place.

Callum Wilkinson taking part in the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in the 20k racewalking senior event, where he came seventh. Picture: Mark Easton

His selection for the home event, which gets under way in England's Second City late next month, is the latest addition to an ever-growing CV.

Wilkinson – a world junior champion in 2016 – is a multiple winner of the British Championships and also featured at last year's Olympic Games in Tokyo, where he crossed the line in 10th position.

"Elated to make my 2nd Commonwealth Games team for @TeamEngland @EnglandAthletic. Massive thank you to all that have made this possible, here's to a great summer," he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier this year Wilkinson told Suffolk News of his troubles with injury after the Olympics, but he was working his way back to full fitness after undergoing surgery.

He will be joined on the start line for the men's 10K in Birmingham by team-mate Tom Bosworth.