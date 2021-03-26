There was disappointment for Moulton race walker Callum Wilkinson at this morning's British Olympic trials in London.

On the one hand the former Bury St Edmunds schoolboy was in dominant form in the 20K event, clocking a time of 82 minutes and 47 seconds to win by a margin of more than three minutes from second-placed Tom Bosworth.

However, the 24-year-old fell outside of the 82-minute Olympic qualifying standard, meaning he will have to wait to book his place on the plane for the Games in Tokyo later this year.

"I am really, really disappointed, gutted and even a bit embarrassed," he said after the victory in Kew Gardens.

"It's just not at all what I am capable of and I will have to reflect and look at that. I got the win, but it's a small comfort given that it was not a great day.

"It's a case of when rather than if for the qualifier. I know I'm in the shape to do it, and probably faster than that. It's a very high quality qualifying time and you've got to be on your game – today I wasn't.

"I'm very confident I'll get the qualifier, it's just a matter of when."

