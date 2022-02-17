Mildenhall Town manager Ricky Cornish wants Tuesday evening’s performance at AFC Sudbury to act as the blueprint for the run-in.

Few would have expected Mildenhall to advance beyond the Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup second round tie at The Mel Group Stadium, where the higher-league hosts boasted a side packed with Step 3 and 4 experience.

However, Ben Nolan’s first-half goal put the visitors into a lead they would not relinquish thanks to a solid defensive showing after the restart.

Mildenhall Town manager Ricky Cornish. Picture: Ben Pooley

It sets Mildenhall up for the final nine Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division games, with Cornish’s men top by a three-point margin, though they have played multiple more games than the chasing pack.

“It was a free hit, everyone is probably expecting us to get beat but as a team we wasn’t,” said the boss, who will take his side to Kirkley & Pakefield on Saturday (3pm).

“If we show that character through the next nine games then teams are going to struggle to beat us.

Mildenhall Town's Charlie Hitch gets forward down the right wing against AFC Sudbury. Picture: Ben Pooley

“We’re playing well. The lads are working for each other, they’re giving us everything and I cannot ask for any more than that.

“As a manager, you ask for that from them and that’s what they’ve been doing.

“The run-in is tough but we’re in a good place and we’ll look to keep it going.

“At the moment we’re digging in, grinding out results and our quality is coming through once we’ve won the right to play.”

Mildenhall Town defender Rob Ruddy blocks a shot from AFC Sudbury forward Jake Clowsley. Picture: Ben Pooley

Having been defeated 4-0 by fellow contenders Wroxham last time out, Mildenhall bounced back at the weekend with a 3-0 win over Hadleigh United.

Charlie Hitch scored from a corner and was then sent off, but despite the numerical disadvantage, goals from Tanner Call and James Hall wrapped up the points.

“We sat in and went 4-4-1. We’ve got some real pace and so we hit them on the counter, which we did really well,” said Cornish.

“It caused them problems and maybe we could have scored a couple more. It was pleasing to see us get those points playing with 10 men for so long.”