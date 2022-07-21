Captain Graham Ford is hopeful Saturday’s five-run victory at East Bergholt will act as a springboard for Worlington in their bid for survival.

Having posted a score of 231-9 from their 50 overs, it ended up being a closely run thing but Ford’s men successfully defended their total by restricting their hosts to 226-7.

It halted a run of eight defeats for Worlington and also moved them out of the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division One relegation zone ahead of Saturday’s home clash against bottom-of-the-table Maldon (12pm).

Graham Ford's Worlington ran out narrow winners at East Bergholt last weekend. Picture: Mark Westley

Ford, who scored 11 runs before being run out at East Bergholt, said: “It was a good game and a real team effort.

“We had good availability which is something we’ve been lacking recently because of injuries and people – with this being the first summer without Covid restrictions – having a lot on.

“We had a balanced side out there and that takes the pressure off a little bit as to whether you bat or bowl first.

“The aim is to stay in the league and although that is probably going to be a hard slog everyone is up for the fight.”

Last weekend’s win has moved Worlington seven points clear of the drop zone, while the team directly above them – Clacton-on-Sea – are 20 points better off.

On the face of it Saturday’s encounter against the side propping the rest of the division up presents the perfect opportunity for Worlington to put some more daylight between themselves and danger, yet Ford believes his team is capable of beating anyone in the division on their day.

“Maldon have struggled a bit but every game is winnable for us if we have good availability and put in a performance,” he added.

“We showed at the start of the season what we can do by winning four of our first five matches.

“We’ve got the players and we’re more than capable, it’s just about availability and what we can produce.”

Against Bergholt, wicketkeeper Ben Atkinson top scored for Worlington as he hit four 6s and seven 4s on his way to a knock of 70 runs from 72 deliveries.

That was followed by bowling figures of 3-57 from Craig Woollard and 2-39 from Sean Cooper with the ball.