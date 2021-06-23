Having worked hard to put a troublesome injury behind him, Ryan Yallop has returned to Mildenhall Town.

The former Suffolk Under-18s Player of the Year, who has had a couple of previous spell with Mildenhall, has not played a competitive game since turning out for Haverhill Rovers in December 2019 due to an adductor complaint.

Speaking to Suffolk News last year about his struggles, Yallop said: “It was hurting to run, even kick a ball. I must have looked like the most unfit player on the pitch.

The former Suffolk Under-18s Player of the Year has had a couple of previous spells at Mildenhall. Picture: Mecha Morton

“I wasn’t doing the team any favours or myself. I’d been suffering with it for at least two years, maybe even as far back as three.

“I’d play on a Saturday then need to visit a physio on the Monday to make sure I could play on the Tuesday night. It just got too much.”

However, after undergoing surgery in London, the situation has improved for the versatile Yallop and he is now looking to get back to regular match action at Mildenhall.

Ryan Yallop with Mildenhall manager Ricky Cornish

Mildenhall boss Ricky Cornish said: "We are very pleased to have Yal back on board after an injury lay-off.

"He's a local lad who has worked hard – he looks really fit and sharp. Ryan can play in a number of positions and will be pushing for regular starts next season."

Yallop is Cornish's fourth addition of the summer following the arrivals of Darryl Coakley, Natty Stewart and Josh Pope.

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport news