Sam Hagon hopes he can be the ace in the pack once again when making his Mildenhall Fen Tigers home debut against the Berwick Bullets in the National Development League (NDL) on Sunday (3pm).

After top-scoring on his full debut for the Fen Tigers with a paid 14 total (12+2) in their season-opening 45-45 draw against reigning NDL champions Leicester Lion Cubs, the 16-year-old has his sights set on hitting another double figure score in front of his home fans.

Although things failed to quite go Hagon’s way on his previous start at Mildenhall Stadium, when scoring three points in last month’s opening British Under-21 semi-final, the Waltham Abbey-based teenager felt it was a good experience to get under his belt.

Sam Hagon is set to make his debut at the weekend. Picture: Mark Westley

He said: “I didn’t quite expect to get 12+2. I expected to maybe get wins in my reserve rides but I got the extra couple of rides as Luke Muff got injured and I was up there in those as well. I was shocked how well I performed.

“Hopefully I can now carry on that good form and get some more big points on Sunday. I will take it as it comes though as it is all a learning experience for me. It’s my first full season, there is no pressure on me.

“I’ve had one meeting at Mildenhall and I did struggle but with the practice sessions I’ve had there I felt good. I felt like I found a set up for there at the last meeting.

“I just need to focus on making some starts and helping the team win the meeting and the aim will be to get double figures again.”

Touted as one of the brightest young prospects in the sport, Hagon, who was crowned 2019 250cc British Youth champion, believes he has made the right choice in siding with the Fen Tigers to help get his career off to the best possible start.

He said: “Riding for Mildenhall works out well for me as I’m not that far away while I know Jason Edwards well and that is a good connection to have.

“They are a very good club and are very well organised. I get on well with all the lads and we look to have a very good team.

“I know I will have bad meetings here and there but as long as I can score pretty good points most of the time I will be happy.”

With his dad Martin, grandad Alf and uncle Martin Dugard all enjoying successful careers in the sport, Hagon comes from one of the most established families in speedway. However, he is keen to make his own name and not live on his relatives’ former glories.

He added: “People will know me through what dad and grandad have done but I don’t feel any extra pressure on me. I’ve just got to focus on myself and make my own name.

“Dad has been very supportive and I also have King’s Lynn manager Peter Schroeck in my corner which is exactly what you want.

“What my family has done in the sport is fantastic but I’m keen to step away from that and make a name for myself.”

In a further boost to Hagon’s career it was announced last week that he had agreed terms to become an asset of Premiership outfit King’s Lynn Stars – an association he is looking forward to establishing in the future.

He added: “It is very good to be a King’s Lynn asset. Dad has known Keith Chapman (promoter) for a long time so this has been around for a little while.

“It is very good to have a club like King’s Lynn come in for you as it gives you some stability for the future and gives you confidence that they have faith in your ability.”

