Mildenhall Fen Tigers’ number one Jason Edwards is confident he can give his season a timely boost and push for a place on the podium in the British Under-21 Final at Redcar tonight.

The 18-year-old, together with team-mates Sam Bebee and Jordan Jenkins, who has been cleared to race after damaging his wrist while on Championship duty with Redcar Bears, will bid to become the first active Fen Tigers rider to secure the coveted crown since Josh Bates in 2014.

Although only scoring six points in last year’s final staged at Berwick, the Essex-based rider believes he can better that effort by taking inspiration from his third place effort at the Teeside track in last month’s second semi-final.

Jason Edwards will feature in tonight's British Under-21 Final. Picture: Mark Westley

He said: “These are the meetings where you put all the team riding aside and get the chance to show what you can do individually. Doing well at a meeting like this is a big thing in the UK but there will be people abroad looking at the result.

“I always look forward to these meetings, although these finals have never really gone that well for me.

“The goal will be to do as well as possible and hopefully that can be to get on the podium and hopefully the top step.

“There is a group of us of a similar standard that includes the likes of Drew Kemp and Tom Brennan, and it will be down to whoever performs on the night.

“I had my Under-21 semi-final at Redcar and that went well and the track is always fantastically produced so hopefully I can go well again.”

Having scored nine on his sole start for the Fen Tigers this year in their 45-45 draw with the Leicester Lion Cubs in their National Development League opener, the teenage rider has found points hard to come by for the Eastbourne Eagles in the Championship.

Despite Edwards’ first full season racing in speedway’s second tier proving a challenge, he feels he has one rider in particular that can help further his development.

He added: “The Championship is a tough old league and it is all about being consistent but when things don’t go right you have to try and not take it too badly.

“Richard Lawson has been absolutely brilliant. He has always got the time of day for you. If you ask him a question and he doesn’t know the answer he will always come to the next meeting offering a solution. Having someone who is so easy to talk to and one of the best riders in the league on your team is great to be around.”

The Fen Tigers will bring in former star Connor Coles to guest for Edwards, who is on Championship duty with the Eagles, when they take on a Kent Royals side featuring Ryan Kinsley at Mildenhall Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

After defeating the Belle Vue Colts at the National Speedway 50-39 earlier this month, former Fen Tigers ace Kinsley is confident he can help his new side triumph.

He said: “It should be interesting and I can’t wait to do some more laps around Mildenhall, albeit as an away rider.

“Mildenhall feels like home to me and hopefully the fans will support me as much as they can.

“We had a cracking night at Belle Vue and we all put it together and came away with a victory on one of the hardest tracks to get an away win at.

“We are all buzzing to go again and I imagine I will be one of the favourites to do the business.

“We will look back on the Belle Vue meeting and try to get another away win and if everyone pulls together I think we can win again.”

