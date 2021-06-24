One of Mildenhall Town's most talented young players – Ben Nolan – has signed a new 12-month contract with the club.

The pacey attacker has established himself as a key member of the first-team squad at Recreation Way since making his debut during the 2018/19 season, when the club was playing at Step 4.

Manager Ricky Cornish is 'delighted' that the 21-year-old has committed his future to Mildenhall – and is expecting big things from him during the upcoming 2021/22 Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division campaign.

Ben Nolan has signed a new contract with Mildenhall Town. Picture: Mecha Morton

"We are delighted that Benny has agreed another one-year contract," said Cornish, who has added Darryl Coakley, Natty Stewart, Josh Pope and Ryan Yallop to his squad this summer.

"He’s maturing all the time and we are looking for him to force his way into the starting 11.

"He’s looked really sharp in training and there’s always a real buzz of excitement when he goes on these mazy runs. We are looking forward to seeing him again in Hall colours next season – it's a big one for him."

Ben Nolan with Mildenhall Town chairman Bill Flynn

In terms of outgoings, Cornish has confirmed that Tommy Robinson, Ben Yeomans, Jamie Thurlbourne, Danny Crump and Sam Wright have all left the club. The remainder of the previous season's squad have been retained.

