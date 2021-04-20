Meynell House is a fine period property dating from the 1930s in a highly sought-after location in Newmarket that offers extensive family accommodation.

Sitting in grounds of 0.64 acres on Snailwell Road, it is within walking distance of the High Street amenities and is on the market with Jackson-Stops.

It is outside of the Newmarket conservation area and is not listed, so it offers potential for modernisation and extension, subject to planning.

As befits a house in the home of horse racing, it has an equine link – it was originally owned by Eric Ephraim Smith, a renowned English flat racing jockey, who rode more than 2,000 winners in his 30-year career, including winning the Derby.

Meynell House, which is now under offer, is approached through a pillared entrance with wrought iron gates leading to a large driveway with parking for several vehicles and access to the double garage, outbuildings and private grounds.

A versatile and substantial property – the floor area is 3,277 sq ft including the garage – it has well-proportioned rooms, beginning with an impressive reception hall with an oak staircase.

The three reception rooms – the dining room and sitting room, both dual-aspect, and snug – all have open fireplaces.

Off the snug is the aptly-named sun room which has the original crittall-style doors.

The large kitchen/breakfast room is bright with windows to three aspects and adjacent to it is the laundry/utility room.

The first floor has a large landing giving access to five bedrooms, three of them with vanity units, and two bathrooms.

The attractive established grounds offer a high degree of privacy and extend to 0.64 acres in all. The gardens are enclosed by a brick wall and hedging with well-maintained lawns, mature specimen trees, woodland, well stocked flower beds and a large paved terrace which is ideal for entertaining.

A large, detached outbuilding is divided into three sections with a cellar which offers potential for alternative uses.

There is also a large greenhouse, garden and coal store, outside lighting and water tap.

Newmarket is 13 miles from Cambridge and is easily accessible along the A14 and by rail.

