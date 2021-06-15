For £10,000 a calendar month, you'd expect a rental property to be something a bit different and Plantation House, in Snailwell, near Newmarket, is certainly that.

The property, set in manicured grounds with a hard tennis court and views over paddocks, was built in 2020 and offers 8,556sqft of accommodation.

It is being marketed by Jackson-Stops with a minimum lease of 12 months.

Plantation House, Snailwell - Jackson-Stops

In brief, the luxurious property comprises, on the ground floor, a grand entrance hall, double aspect

reception/sitting room, study, library and a stylish and well finished triple aspect kitchen/dining room with adjoining prep kitchen, boot room and laundry room.

Upstairs is a master bedroom with a large dressing room and en-suite bathroom, a similarly appointed guest bedroom, plus four further bedrooms, all with en-suites, two with dressing rooms.

Outside, Plantation House is approached through a brick pillared entrance with a pair of electric gates leading to a sweeping driveway providing parking and turning for several vehicles.

-- 01638 662051 | jackson-stops.co.uk

