This spacious property forms part of Freckenham House, a large period residence which was once home to the late Queen mother’s lady in waiting.

With a captivating history, Edwardian architecture and charm throughout, Freckenham House B extends to more than 3,800sqft and sits in grounds of around 1.6 acres.

It is being marketed by David Burr with a guide price of £899,950.

Freckenham House B - David Burr

Boasting driveway and garage parking, the beautifully designed grounds include a terrace, natural swimming pond, vegetable garden and stables.

Inside, the accommodation in brief, comprises, on the ground floor, entrance hall, sitting room, kitchen/dining room – fitted with a timber kitchen with oak worktops and integrated appliances to include a dishwasher and a range cooker –utility room, study and cloakroom.

On the first floor is the master bedroom, with en suite bathroom, three further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Freckenham House B - David Burr

Above, on the second floor is a home office, playroom and fifth bedroom.

-- Contact David Burr on 01638 669035 or visit davidburr.co.uk

Freckenham House B - David Burr

Freckenham House B - David Burr

Freckenham House B - David Burr

Read more: Property news from around Suffolk

Read more: News from around Suffolk