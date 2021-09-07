Elegant £900k Edwardian home in Freckenham comes complete with a natural swimming pond
This spacious property forms part of Freckenham House, a large period residence which was once home to the late Queen mother’s lady in waiting.
With a captivating history, Edwardian architecture and charm throughout, Freckenham House B extends to more than 3,800sqft and sits in grounds of around 1.6 acres.
It is being marketed by David Burr with a guide price of £899,950.
Boasting driveway and garage parking, the beautifully designed grounds include a terrace, natural swimming pond, vegetable garden and stables.
Inside, the accommodation in brief, comprises, on the ground floor, entrance hall, sitting room, kitchen/dining room – fitted with a timber kitchen with oak worktops and integrated appliances to include a dishwasher and a range cooker –utility room, study and cloakroom.
On the first floor is the master bedroom, with en suite bathroom, three further bedrooms and a family bathroom.
Above, on the second floor is a home office, playroom and fifth bedroom.
-- Contact David Burr on 01638 669035 or visit davidburr.co.uk
