Sandchurch Lodge offers the chance to purchase a versatile self-contained residential and commercial property located in West Row, a short drive from the Five Ways junction on the A11.

The property comprises a refurbished seven-bedroom house arranged over three floors plus an adjacent yard and business area.

The property is being jointly marketed by Jackson-Stops and Eddisons and has a guide price of £1.35 million.

Sandchurch Lodge, West Row. Eddisons/Jackson-Stops

The house offers a range of reception rooms and open-plan kitchen with French doors opening to the garden. Enclosed by laurel hedging, the garden is a private area ideally suited to alfresco living and entertaining with a garden room, bar, barbecue area and dining terrace.

Separately accessed through wrought iron gates and securely located behind the house, is an extensive yard area and range of buildings including workshops, storage, offices and trade counter. Having been the base of a reputable building contracting business, the commercial element of the property has recently been granted a ‘Certificate Of Lawful Existing Use Or Development’.

Sandchurch Lodge, West Row. Eddisons/Jackson-Stops

Accessed through the yard at the far end of the property is a grass paddock ideal for equestrian or leisure use, alternatively as further space for use allied to the commercial operations (subject to the necessary planning consents).

The property as a whole extends to around four acres, with the yard occupying 1.43 acres.

Sandchurch Lodge, West Row. Eddisons/Jackson-Stops

Sandchurch Lodge, West Row. Eddisons/Jackson-Stops

Sandchurch Lodge, West Row. Eddisons/Jackson-Stops

Sandchurch Lodge, West Row. Eddisons/Jackson-Stops

Sandchurch Lodge, West Row. Eddisons/Jackson-Stops

Sandchurch Lodge, West Row. Eddisons/Jackson-Stops

-- Jackson-Stops – Tel: 01638 662231 / email: newmarket@jackson-stops.co.uk

-- Eddisons – Tel: 01284 715005 / email: simon.burton@eddisons.com

Read more: Property news from around Suffolk

Read more: News from around Suffolk