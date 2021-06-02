Dating back to the 1920s, The Orchard is an impressive detached family house with superb established grounds close to Newmarket town centre and within easy reach of Cambridge.

Extending to 3,622 sq ft, the property has been fully renovated to a high standard by the owners.

On the market with Jackson-Stops, The Orchard occupies a sought-after and quiet residential location in Crockfords Road, within walking distance of the High Street, railway station, Tattersalls sales rooms and the town’s amenities.

Newmarket Crockfords (47726716)

The light and spacious accommodation offers a wealth of attractive period features including bay windows, high ceilings, open fireplaces, cornicing and an impressive oak panelled staircase believed to have come from the famous Cheveley Park Mansion.

The property has a welcoming reception hall, inner hall and dining room, four generously-sized reception rooms, garden room/studio, an integrated kitchen/breakfast room, utility room and larder and ground-floor cloakroom.

On the first floor, the spacious double-aspect main bedroom enjoys views over the garden and has a large en-suite bathroom. There are three further double bedrooms, two bathrooms and a dressing room which could be a fifth bedroom. The large loft space is partly boarded.

Newmarket Crockfords (47726701)

The Orchard is approached through a pillared entrance leading to a gravel driveway providing parking for several vehicles and access to the detached garage, studio and grounds.

Screened from Crockfords Road, the gardens and grounds are a particular feature of the property, extending to 0.67 acres. A well maintained lawn can be found to the front of the house.

Gravel paths and wooden gates to both sides of the house provide access to the landscaped south-facing rear garden.

Newmarket Crockfords (47726699)

It is mainly laid to lawn with several mature trees and shrubs, a large paved terrace adjoining the rear of the property, a water feature and, at the end of the garden, a sheltered orchard.

A detached studio is located to the side of the house.

Main features

Guide price £1,250,000

Sought-after town location

3,622 sq ft of versatile accommodation

Four reception rooms

Gallery1

Garden room/studio

Kitchen/breakfast room

Utility room and larder

Main bedroom with

en-suite

Three further double bedrooms and two bathrooms

Bedroom 5/dressing room

Parking in driveway and detached garage

Detached studio

South-facing grounds with orchard (in all 0.67 acres)

Agent: 01638 662231 / jackson-stops.co.uk

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk